Danielle strengthens into 1st hurricane of 2022 Atlantic season

For the first time this year, a hurricane is roaming the Atlantic Ocean.

One day after becoming a tropical storm, the first in the basin since Colin in early July, Danielle strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane over the North Atlantic Ocean on Friday morning.

The hurricane wasn't a threat to land as it was located 885 miles west of the Azores, an island chain located to the west of Portugal, according to the National Hurricane Center. Danielle had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was nearly stationary as it was moving at a speed of just 1 mph. The NHC said hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 15 miles from the center of the storm and tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

Danielle's development occurred right after an unusually quiet August. In fact, it was the first time in 25 years that the Atlantic basin had zero named tropical systems in the month of August.

This season has been dramatically different compared to the hyperactive 2020 and 2021 Atlantic seasons. The current season has fallen behind the pace of an average hurricane season. The first hurricane of an Atlantic season typically develops by Aug. 11, according to the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020 compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

AccuWeather forecasters said Danielle will remain a hurricane for several more days as it meanders over the open waters of the Atlantic and well away from land.

As the storm treks northeastward through the middle of next week, Danielle is likely to move into an area of lower water temperatures, which will likely cause it to lose wind intensity.

"There is a small chance that a dip in the jet stream may try to grab Danielle and pull it more to the north, toward the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador or Greenland for a time next week. If this occurs, it could delay, limit or prevent direct moisture from reaching the United Kingdom," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Tropical activity heating up in the Atlantic

In addition to Danielle, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring other tropical entities in the Atlantic basin.

One area of low pressure located to the east of the Windward Islands still has a high chance for tropical development heading into the weekend, although it is expected to pass to the north of the Lesser and Greater Antilles and later turn to the east of Bermuda, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

While this tropical wave has a high chance of development over the next five days, it has some obstacles to overcome.

Earlier this week, wind shear was causing this zone of showers and thunderstorms to be stretched from southwest to northeast. In order for the system to become better organized, showers and thunderstorms would need to be wrapped around a notable center of circulation.

This feature is expected to near the southeastern Bahamas by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, although it could make a turn to the north during the early or middle parts of next week before reaching or as it nears the Bahamas. The timing of this turn will dictate the impacts in the southern Bahamas.

Another area of disturbed weather was located a couple of hundred miles to the northwest of the Cabo Verde islands and was being monitored for development.

Additional tropical waves are forecast to push off the coast of Africa during the first week of September and could make a run at becoming organized features.

The next named storms that take shape in the Atlantic will be called Earl and Fiona.

With the calendar now reading September, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is even closer. On average, the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. With warm ocean waters across much of the Atlantic, as well as in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather meteorologists will continue monitoring the waters of the basin for signs of potential new development.

