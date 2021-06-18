Claudette forms, brings flooding rainfall to Gulf Coast
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 19, 2021 6:29 AM EDT
Many in Lake Charles, Louisiana, are still recovering from last year’s hurricane season as they prepare for the first system of the 2021 season.
The first named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season to directly impact the United States has formed. Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning and residents along the Gulf Coast are feeling the impacts.
After being named Potential Tropical Cyclone Three by the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center (NHC) late on Thursday afternoon, the system further developed into Tropical Storm Claudette at 4 a.m. CDT, Saturday.
After pushing toward the central Gulf Coast Friday and Friday evening, in an unusual turn of events, Claudette formed inland over far southeastern Louisiana Saturday morning. At the time Claudette was named, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph -- well over the 39-mph threshold needed to be considered a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
On Friday evening, AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported that the winds in Biloxi, Mississippi, were "really starting to pick up." Boats had to be moved to the harbor to wait out the worst of the storm's impacts to the coast.
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported that the winds in Biloxi, which were reaching up to 27 mph, began to stir up some waves along the coastline.
Red flags were out at Pensacola Beach in Florida on Friday evening, meaning no swimming or wading in the ocean is authorized.
"Please, please do not get in the Gulf of Mexico," Wes Moreno, Escambia County Public Works Director, Interim County Administrator, told AccuWeather's Emmy Victor. "The rip currents are there and they are strong."
Moreno said the biggest threats to the area from the storm are likely flooding and rip currents, and said for the next 36 hours Emergency Management will have all hands on deck.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
On Thursday, officials along the Gulf coast began to issue warnings ahead of the storm's arrival. A tropical storm warning was issued on Thursday that covered from just east of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle. The New Orleans metropolitan area was covered under the warning as well. A tropical storm warning goes into effect when tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the area within the next 36 hours.
Tropical Storm Claudette is shown just inland of the Gulf of Mexico early in the morning of June 19, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB)
In addition, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency declaration Thursday ahead of any tropical storm conditions. The declaration of a state of emergency allows the use of state resources to provide storm response aid.
Lake Charles, Louisiana, still not fully recovered from the damages from last year's hurricane season, began preparation for Claudette. Mayor Nic Hunter posted to Facebook on Thursday that the city was requesting additional help from FEMA ahead of landfall.
"To my knowledge, FEMA has never dealt with one community that has endured four federally declared, natural disasters over the course of less than a year," Hunter wrote on social media. "The people who need FEMA’s help the most are the most vulnerable population, many of whom have endured multiple disasters with multiple applications for assistance."
As what would become Claudette approached the U.S. coast on Friday, winds really began to pick up just off the coast of Louisiana and rain continued to fall.
Some portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi have already picked up more than four inches of rain since Friday, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Ahead of the storm's arrival, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency distributed 90,000 sandbags to residents in the southern and southeastern portions of the state to help redistribute flood water away from their homes.
With flooding being a major component to this storm for much of the affected areas, the EMA is reminding people of flood safety. If a roadway looks flooded, the agency says it is best to "turn around, don't drown."
"People drive through flooded roadways, but you can't see how deep it is or what's below, you're going in blind," Kelly Richards, Public Information Officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told AccuWeather's Emmy Victor. "We really do urge everyone to turn around and find another way for you to encounter those flooded roadways."
Images poured in overnight Friday of flooded roadways and stranded cars in Slidell, Louisiana.
Claudette is the third tropical storm to form in the Atlantic Basin in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, following tropical storms Ana and Bill, which formed in May prior to the official start of the season and early June, respectively.
Additional reporting by Emmy Victor, Kim Leoffler, Bill Wadell and Mary Gilbert.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Claudette forms, brings flooding rainfall to Gulf Coast
By Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 19, 2021 6:29 AM EDT
Many in Lake Charles, Louisiana, are still recovering from last year’s hurricane season as they prepare for the first system of the 2021 season.
The first named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season to directly impact the United States has formed. Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning and residents along the Gulf Coast are feeling the impacts.
After being named Potential Tropical Cyclone Three by the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center (NHC) late on Thursday afternoon, the system further developed into Tropical Storm Claudette at 4 a.m. CDT, Saturday.
After pushing toward the central Gulf Coast Friday and Friday evening, in an unusual turn of events, Claudette formed inland over far southeastern Louisiana Saturday morning. At the time Claudette was named, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph -- well over the 39-mph threshold needed to be considered a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
On Friday evening, AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported that the winds in Biloxi, Mississippi, were "really starting to pick up." Boats had to be moved to the harbor to wait out the worst of the storm's impacts to the coast.
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported that the winds in Biloxi, which were reaching up to 27 mph, began to stir up some waves along the coastline.
Red flags were out at Pensacola Beach in Florida on Friday evening, meaning no swimming or wading in the ocean is authorized.
"Please, please do not get in the Gulf of Mexico," Wes Moreno, Escambia County Public Works Director, Interim County Administrator, told AccuWeather's Emmy Victor. "The rip currents are there and they are strong."
Moreno said the biggest threats to the area from the storm are likely flooding and rip currents, and said for the next 36 hours Emergency Management will have all hands on deck.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
On Thursday, officials along the Gulf coast began to issue warnings ahead of the storm's arrival. A tropical storm warning was issued on Thursday that covered from just east of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle. The New Orleans metropolitan area was covered under the warning as well. A tropical storm warning goes into effect when tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the area within the next 36 hours.
Tropical Storm Claudette is shown just inland of the Gulf of Mexico early in the morning of June 19, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB)
In addition, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency declaration Thursday ahead of any tropical storm conditions. The declaration of a state of emergency allows the use of state resources to provide storm response aid.
Lake Charles, Louisiana, still not fully recovered from the damages from last year's hurricane season, began preparation for Claudette. Mayor Nic Hunter posted to Facebook on Thursday that the city was requesting additional help from FEMA ahead of landfall.
"To my knowledge, FEMA has never dealt with one community that has endured four federally declared, natural disasters over the course of less than a year," Hunter wrote on social media. "The people who need FEMA’s help the most are the most vulnerable population, many of whom have endured multiple disasters with multiple applications for assistance."
As what would become Claudette approached the U.S. coast on Friday, winds really began to pick up just off the coast of Louisiana and rain continued to fall.
Some portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi have already picked up more than four inches of rain since Friday, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Ahead of the storm's arrival, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency distributed 90,000 sandbags to residents in the southern and southeastern portions of the state to help redistribute flood water away from their homes.
With flooding being a major component to this storm for much of the affected areas, the EMA is reminding people of flood safety. If a roadway looks flooded, the agency says it is best to "turn around, don't drown."
"People drive through flooded roadways, but you can't see how deep it is or what's below, you're going in blind," Kelly Richards, Public Information Officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told AccuWeather's Emmy Victor. "We really do urge everyone to turn around and find another way for you to encounter those flooded roadways."
Images poured in overnight Friday of flooded roadways and stranded cars in Slidell, Louisiana.
Related:
Claudette is the third tropical storm to form in the Atlantic Basin in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, following tropical storms Ana and Bill, which formed in May prior to the official start of the season and early June, respectively.
Additional reporting by Emmy Victor, Kim Leoffler, Bill Wadell and Mary Gilbert.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo