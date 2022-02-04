Batsirai delivers 2nd devastating blow in as many weeks to vulnerable Madagascar
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 6, 2022 8:32 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 6, 2022 8:32 AM EST
Tropical Cyclone Batsirai brought powerful wind and heavy rain to Madagascar as it made landfall on Feb. 5.
Intense Tropical Cyclone Batsirai crashed into the east coast of Madagascar on Saturday evening, local time, unleashing destructive winds and flooding downpours to a country still reeling from the effects of Ana in late January. Officials report at least six deaths as a result of the storm and fear this number may climb in the days to come.
The powerful cyclone had the equivalent strength of a Category 3 major hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph, or 178-208 km/h) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins at the time of landfall, which occurred around 8 p.m., local time, between Nosy-Varika and Mananjary. At its peak, Batsirai had equivalent wind strength to a Category 4 major hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 130-156 mph, or 209-251 km/h) at times as it battered the islands of Réunion and Mauritius to the east of Madagascar this past week.
Dangerous seas stirred by the storm contributed to a Mauritian oil tanker running aground on Réunion Island late last week. Fortunately, all sailors onboard were rescued. Rainfall amounts surpassed 12 inches (305 mm) in Vacoas, Mauritius, despite the cyclone only delivering a glancing blow to the island.
Satellite images leading up to landfall captured the shear breadth of the storm, including a well-defined eye indicative of the power of the cyclone as it churned across the southwestern Indian Ocean.
Batsirai unleashed a fury of wind and rain leading up to and throughout its journey on land in Madagascar. South of the point of impact, the French national meteorological service, Météo-France, warned of a 3-foot (1-meter) storm surge, leading to significant coastal flooding. The agency said the storm posed a "very serious threat to the area."
Officials are still in the very early stages of assessing damage and establishing communication with the hardest-hit areas, but early reports streaming in from the country indicate extensive damage across the region with flattened trees and damaged or destroyed buildings.
"The winds are terrible. I've never experienced this. Mananjary has never experienced such a situation. The waves are very high," one resident of Mananjary explained to Reuters via telephone.
Scenes captured by locals showed the ground littered with debris with trees snapped in half or completely uprooted by the intensity of the cyclone's winds. Power outages have also been reported.
The cyclone has lost a considerable amount of wind intensity over Madagascar and is now considered a depression by Météo-France.
Ahead of the storm, Madagascar braced for impact Friday with emergency shelters constructed and search and rescue teams ready for deployment. Approximately 150,000 people were estimated to be displaced due to the cyclone, including 130,000 who were forced from their homes by Ana, according to Reuters.
Batsirai's bitter blow comes a mere two weeks after Ana crossed northern portions of the country.
"What later became Tropical Storm Ana in the Mozambique Channel struck Madagascar on Jan. 22 and ultimately left at least 55 dead due to a combination of torrential rainfall and dangerous mudslides," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
Emergency response efforts were described as "overstretched" in the wake of Ana's impact, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a statement, adding that Batsirai would likely "worsen the overall country's humanitarian situation."
Ana would go on to impact Mozambique and Malawi in southeast Africa, where additional fatalities brought the storm's death toll to at least 88.
Although Batisrai has not spared Madagascar, AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm is not expected to take a similar path to Ana.
"Unlike Ana, Batsirai is forecast to take a track that curves the cyclone away from Africa after it strikes Madagascar," Gilbert said.
This curved path, however, may cause downpours to persist across Madagascar through early week, adding additional hardships to areas that were inflicted with substantial damage.
