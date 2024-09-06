Atlantic tropical development risk to focus on areas close to US into next week

While tropical development in the prime mid-season areas of the Atlantic will face hurdles, activity close in to the United States continues to bear watching for direct impacts over the next week or so.

There haven’t been any named tropical storms or hurricanes in the Atlantic since mid-August, but several weaker systems are causing issues this week.

Following the effects of tropical rainstorms in the southeastern United States and Atlantic Canada into Saturday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the next emerging tropical threats will be in the western Gulf of Mexico and perhaps waters off the Georgia and Carolina coasts next week.

Early September is the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season, but the main development area off the coast of Africa continues to struggle.

While this zone will continue to be watched because of its reputation for churning out storms, AccuWeather meteorologists will focus their attention on areas relatively close to the southeastern U.S. into next week.

A potent tropical rainstorm will push through Atlantic Canada this weekend with rain, gusty winds and rough seas.

A separate tropical rainstorm that unloaded many inches of rain from central Texas last weekend to the Gulf coast of the U.S. into Friday will continue to douse the southeastern corner of the U.S. into Saturday night. However, this storm has split into two parts.

One part will be a slow-moving weak area of low pressure that meanders and lingers off the southern Atlantic coast into next week, and the other will remain over the western Gulf of Mexico.

Wind shear, or disruptive breezes, will likely limit or possibly prevent the storm's escalation emerging off the Georgia and Carolina coasts this weekend. However, there is less disruptive wind shear over the Gulf of Mexico, and that could be enough to allow the current tropical rainstorm center to slowly strengthen into the middle of next week.

The western Gulf tropical rainstorm will likely get a boost from a tropical wave of low pressure that moves from the Caribbean to Central America and southern Mexico into early next week. That boost could be the impetus to allow the tropical rainstorm to escalate to a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm.

AccuWeather uses the term "tropical rainstorm" to refer to tropical systems that can bring significant impacts from rain and wind prior to official classification as a tropical depression or storm to raise public awareness of their disruptive, damaging and dangerous potential. Not all tropical rainstorms escalate to a depression or tropical storm.

While steering breezes will remain light over the western Gulf through the weekend and cause the current tropical rainstorm center to linger, the breezes are forecast to change next week, allowing the feature to drift northward into the South Central states.

Residents along the Texas, Louisiana and eastern Mexico coasts, as well as offshore petroleum and fishing operations, should monitor the situation, as there is a chance of a strengthening tropical storm in the region.

Regardless of tropical development and strengthening, the storm will cause rounds of rain along much of the Gulf Coast region during the first part of next week, following a lull this weekend. Since many of these areas have already been drenched with inches of rain in recent days, there will be an escalated risk of flooding.

In the hilly terrain of southeastern Mexico and part of Central America, the effects of the approaching tropical wave from the Caribbean can trigger mudslides in addition to flash flooding.

How far north the rain will get in the South Central states will depend on the track and strength of the western Gulf tropical feature next week. Its pathway into the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys will likely be blocked by a dome of high pressure that will create considerable late-summer heat.

Much of the Central states need drenching rain as water levels on the middle and lower Mississippi River and others in the region are at critically low levels, much as they were at times over the past two years around this time. The Mississippi and Ohio rivers are used extensively to transport grains and other commodities cost-efficiently through tug and barge operations. While dry and warm conditions are good for the harvest, low water levels can hinder the cheap transport the barge system offers.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles farther to the east over the tropical Atlantic, tropical waves of low pressure continue to move westward from Africa. However, rather than flourishing upon reaching warm waters and moisture from the Atlantic, these systems continue to struggle due to areas of dry air and wind shear.

The persistence of dry air and wind shear, along with warm air high up in the atmosphere, are keeping these features at bay. There's also a buzzsaw-like storm east of the Caribbean. Its wind shear would likely rip apart any budding tropical wave as it approaches from the east next week.

