At least 16 dead after Super Typhoon Goni batters northern Philippines
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 1, 2020 4:48 PM
At least 10 people have died and thousands of others were evacuated in the Philippines due to Typhoon Goni, which quickly weakened into a tropical storm on Nov. 1.
An area of the Philippines that has seen rounds of tropical rainfall and gusty winds faced its strongest storm yet this season after Super Typhoon Goni battered the region this past weekend.
Goni slammed into the eastern Philippines on Saturday night, local time, as a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds equivalent to a strong Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. At 4:50 a.m., local time, Super Typhoon Goni made its first landfall near Bato, Catanduanes, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
Goni made numerous landfalls over southern Luzon throughout Sunday and Sunday night, local time. While the storm quickly lost wind intensity as it interacted with the mountainous islands of the southern Luzon region and the cooler waters surrounding the region, Goni still brought devastating effects to the storm-weary area. By late Sunday night, local time, Goni was considered a tropical storm.
The former super typhoon is also known as Rolly in the Philippines.
Super Typhoon Goni lurks to the east of the Philippines Saturday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2020, local time. A well-defined eye can be seen on satellite. (AccuWeather)
At least 16 deaths have been blamed on the torrential rainfall, dangerous winds and devastating storm surge from Goni, most occurring in the province of Albay.
Albay faced some of the strongest winds from Goni, which tore the roofs off of some of the evacuation centers, according to the governor. Tropical downpours also turned many streets into raging rivers.
As of Sunday evening, local time, Legazpi City, located in southern Albay, recorded the highest wind gust of 162 km/h (101 mph) and the highest rainfall total of 271.9 mm (10.7 inches). However, higher amounts are possible in the mountains where measurements are not taken.
Rescuers carry the body of a man that drowned in floods as Typhoon Goni hit Guinobatan, Albay province, central Philippines on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo)
Farther west, the small island of Cavite was placed under "state of calamity" due to impacts from Goni and 10 million Philippine pesos (over $200,000) have been allocated to disaster response.
According to CNN Philippines, 4,860 military personnel are working on the disaster response and the Aviation Force is on high alert with helicopters and planes to help with rescue missions.
Not only did heavy rainfall lead to widespread flooding, at least one mudslide was reported. Torrential rains sent mud and volcanic rock down the slope of Mayon Volcano in San Francisco, Albay. Houses could be seen buried in the rubble with reports that several people were also trapped.
After developing into a tropical depression during the middle of last week, Goni quickly strengthened into a typhoon into the end of the week.
By Friday afternoon, local time, Goni had the equivalent strength of a Category 4 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale based on 10-minute average sustained wind speeds and was considered a super typhoon by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
After desolating parts of the Philippines into Sunday night, Tropical Storm Goni began to emerge over the South China Sea and the heaviest rain and strongest winds began to taper off across western Luzon.
Goni is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it tracks across the South China Sea through the middle of the week. While some strengthening is possible for this system as it will be located in an area of light wind shear, the waters have been disrupted by several tropical systems in recent weeks, which has brought cooler water to the surface. This will limit how much intensity Goni is able to regain.
The storm is then expected to bring another round of tropical downpours and gusty winds to central Vietnam on Wednesday and Thursday, local time. This region has been the target of most of the tropical systems that disturbed the South China Sea.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Atsani, also known as Siony in the Philippines, continues to track toward the Philippines. After stalling over the Philippine Sea through the beginning of the week, Atsani may take a path toward the northern Philippines.
