Eta setting its sights on Honduras and Nicaragua this week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 1, 2020 11:53 AM
On Nov. 1, Typhoon Goni made landfall on Quezon, Philippines, unleashing blinding rain and wind. The storm is the strongest seen this year and has killed at least four.
After Tropical Depression 29 formed from a disturbance over the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday afternoon, the depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Eta late Saturday evening. This is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This ties 2005 for the highest number of named storms in a single year. In addition, this is the first time that the name Eta has ever been used to name a tropical system.
As of 10 a.m. EST Sunday, Eta was 225 miles to the south of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The tropical storm was moving briskly westward at 15 mph.
Eta will continue to move to the west for the next few days. With the expectation that the tropical storm will strengthen into a hurricane, the governments on Honduras and Nicaragua issued hurricane watches for the Caribbean coastal areas of those countries late Saturday evening. By late Sunday morning, some of the hurricane watches were upgraded to warnings and tropical storm warnings were also issued.
"Eta will continue to intensify as it tracks westward and is likely to become a hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) before impacting Central America, including Honduras and Nicaragua," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
As Eta continues westward on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, conditions including very warm water and low vertical wind shear will be conducive for intensification. Winds and rainfall will begin to increase as the storm makes a beeline toward Central America.
"Given environmental conditions that are conducive to intensification, Eta is anticipated to make landfall as at least a Category 1 storm (maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," Pydynowski stated.
However, the storm could also quickly intensify into a Category 2 storm (maximum sustained winds of 96-110 mph) before it makes landfall later this week. With that said, there is a second intensity possibility as well.
Although Eta is expected to make landfall in Central America, impacts will extend beyond that landmass.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds were already affecting Jamaica on Sunday morning. While the storm is expected to track far enough to the south the spare the island of any damaging winds, rain will continue through Monday.
Heavier rain will occur in Central America, with a widespread 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) expected. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches (760 mm) in the higher elevations can lead to widespread flash flooding and mudslides.
Eta will produce wind gusts of 80-100 mph (130-160 kph) near and to the north of where the landfall occurs, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 115 mph (185 kph) expected in Nicaragua or Honduras. This can lead to widespread damage to trees and power lines closest to the landfall point along the coast, with localized damage extending inland as well.
"It is possible that as Eta moves closer to land, the cyclone may slow or stall off the coastline of Nicaragua and lose wind intensity before landfall," Pydynowski said. "If that is the case, Eta may be a tropical storm as it moves onshore," he continued.
The potential of Eta slowing down or stalling could occur over the western Caribbean or after it makes landfall. Either way, there are a few plausible scenarios if Eta slows down or stalls.
One possibility is that the storm reemerges on the Pacific side of Central America. At this juncture, that seems unlikely.
Another scenario is that Eta moves northward into the northwestern Caribbean Sea. From there, the system could continue farther northward into the Gulf of Mexico. In this case, impacts to the U.S. would not be completely out of the question.
At this time, the most likely outcome is that Eta moves inland over Central America and dissipates. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to keep an eye on Eta in case one of the other scenarios begins to appear more likely.
There is some indication that a broad area of disturbed weather may take shape somewhere from the central and eastern Caribbean to the east of the Bahamas and south of Bermuda during the second week of November based on computer models that meteorologists use to assist in making forecasts. However, some those computer models depict that any disturbance in that area might actually be Eta, should the storm wind up moving northward instead of falling apart over Central America.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo