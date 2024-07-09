At least 1 million Texans still without power in life-threatening heat amid Hurricane Beryl aftermath

A critical situation is unfolding in Texas as widespread power outages continue to affect areas hit by Beryl. Officials warn that some people could be without electricity for several days amid dangerous heat.

Alyssia Oshodi, with Center Point Energy, details how they’re planning to get the power back on as quickly as possible for the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

As hundreds of thousands of Texans worked to clean up after Beryl on Thursday, they were dealing with intense heat and a fourth day without power. As residents try to stay cool with generators, carbon monoxide poisoning has killed at least two people in Harris County, according to CNN, which reported that fire departments have received more than 200 carbon monoxide poisoning calls in 24 hours.

CenterPoint Energy said the storm impacted the company’s customers, systems and infrastructure more than it anticipated, resulting in outages to more than 2.26 million customers at its peak. The utility maintains the systems that deliver power to most residents in Harris and Fort Bend counties, along with several other areas of Greater Houston. According to the company, about 2.8 million Houston-area customers rely on CenterPoint. The destructive winds caused significant damage to parts of the electric grid, including hard-hit areas like Galveston, where 250 poles on a single circuit are down and Brazoria County, where hundreds of trees are uprooted and on power lines.

CenterPoint said Thursday it has restored power to more than 1.1 million customers impacted by Hurricane Beryl. As of noon Thursday, around 1.2 million customers in Texas are still without power, according to PowerOutage.US. In a statement, CenterPoint said it expects to have an additional 400,000 customers restored by the end of the day Friday and a further 350,000 customers restored by the end of the day Sunday. With AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures hitting triple digits this week in cities like Houston, Galveston, Bay City, and Port Lavaca, Texas, time is of the essence.

"For those without power, the conditions can make daily routines to storm cleanup extremely difficult, if not dangerous. People are strongly urged to take breaks from the heat when and where they can and to stay hydrated if they must be outdoors." AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Outages from Hurricane Beryl cause concern during Texas heat and humidity. Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reports that people are stocking up on gas for generators and crews working to restore power.

“We understand how difficult it is for our customers to be without power, particularly in this summer heat,” said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. “Having substantially completed our damage assessment and restoration of customers impacted by circuit-related outages, our crews are now focusing on repairing more localized damage, including in the hardest-hit areas.

According to CNN, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, whose home was also without power Monday, said CenterPoint and the city are “fully aware” of how pressing electricity restoration is.

“We’re going to take care of every community. No community is favored over another community. Every Houstonian is important to us. We’ll get your power on as quickly as possible,” he said.

With hundreds of thousands without power across Texas, hundreds of people flocked inland in search of gas and food on July 8. A huge line has formed at this local Buc-ee’s gas station in Dickinson.

It's not just health that is a concern. With outages that could last for days, food in refrigerators or freezers will spoil. “We are struggling to have food, and losing that food would be difficult,” Eva Costancio told The Associated Press. People are flocking to areas with power to fill up gas cans and fuel their generators and get food. “Fortunately, here it looks like things are moving pretty good about getting the power back online,” Storm Chaster Aaron Jayjack said on Tuesday morning while at a gas station in Palacios, Texas. “My guess is they are trying to prioritize these locations, gas stations, supermarkets, the essential places, get that power up first.”

To help customers who remain without power plan around their outages, CenterPoint Energy is providing estimated restoration times on its restoration status tracker.