Forecasters said Thursday afternoon that there's a 90% chance the storm could strengthen into a tropical depression, and hurricane hunters were sent to investigate.

Comet whizzing by Earth for 1st time in 6,800 years is visible to the naked eye

Stargazers have the rare opportunity to spot a comet in the sky in the coming days -- a celestial body that is already brighter than Halley’s Comet was in 1986 and won't come around again for a few millennia.