AccuWeather Summer Camp: Measure hail with these household items

No need for a ruler to measure how large hail is – things you have in your piggy bank and sports bag will work, just wait until after the hail stops falling so you don’t get hurt!

12 must see waterfalls in the us (6 East, 6 West)

The US is blessed with an abundance of amazing waterfalls that should be at the top of any nature lover's travel bucket list. Here are 12 of the best waterfalls to consider

Weather Explained: What are the different types of climate?

Scientists look at the average weather and temperature over 30 years to describe a location's climate. Let’s break down the different climate types.