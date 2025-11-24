Turkey safety 101: How to safely fry a turkey

Thanksgiving is the number 1 day for home cooking fires in the U.S. Here’s how to keep your turkey frying safe and firefighters out of your kitchen.

As Thanksgiving nears, safety experts warn that deep-frying turkeys can spark dangerous fires if precautions aren’t followed.

Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the peak days for home fire incidents across the United States, with firefighters responding to more than triple their average number of home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day alone, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

In 2023, firefighters responded to an estimated 1,446 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day — nearly four times the daily average, NFPA data shows.

The leading cause of those fires? Unattended cooking, which is also the top cause of cooking-fire related deaths.

Frying a turkey safely

Deep-fried turkey is a holiday favorite, but it’s also one of the most dangerous ways to cook your bird. If frying is a must for your feast, follow these steps to lower the risk.

Thaw completely before frying

Never drop a frozen or partially frozen turkey into hot oil. Ice rapidly turns to steam, causing the oil to bubble over and potentially ignite a dangerous fire.

Use the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Turkey Thawing Calculator

to estimate how long your bird needs to defrost based on weight.

You can also check out AccuWeather’s guide on when and how to start thawing your turkey

to make sure it’s fully ready before cooking.

Choose the right turkey and setup

Fry only unstuffed turkeys that weigh 12 pounds or less.

Set up your fryer outdoors, far from your home, deck or garage.

Keep it on a flat, non-flammable surface such as concrete or bare ground.

Heat oil carefully

Bring the oil temperature to 350 F before adding the turkey.

The oil should cover the bird by 1 to 2 inches, but don’t overfill the pot — excess oil can spill over and catch fire.

A turkey typically needs 3 to 5 minutes per pound to fry, according to the USDA.

Lower slowly and stay nearby

Always lower the turkey slowly using long tongs or a fryer basket. Sudden contact can cause splashing and burns.

Never leave the fryer unattended — stay within sight the entire time it’s heating and cooking.

Keep fire safety gear handy

Have a fire extinguisher rated for grease fires (Class K) nearby.

If a fire starts, never use water — it can make the flames spread.

Need help on Thanksgiving?

If your turkey plans go up in smoke or you just need food safety advice, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

Experts are available Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET to answer questions about cooking temperatures, thawing and leftovers. You can also chat online at Ask USDA.