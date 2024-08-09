Third death reported in multistate listeria outbreak linked with recalled Boar’s Head deli products

Nine additional cases of listeria infection are linked with the Boar’s Head recall of over 7.2 million pounds of deli meat products. bringing the total number of illnesses to 43.

Copied

Reports of illnesses and deaths associated with a recall of Boar's Head deli products have grown, according to the CDC. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Nine additional cases of listeria infection have been linked with the Boar’s Head recall of over 7.2 million pounds of deli meat products, bringing the total number of illnesses to 43, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. All of the people sickened were hospitalized, and three have died.

Last month, officials informed the company that its Strassburger brand liverwurst was linked to the listeria outbreak, and its recall was expanded to include all deli products, including prepackaged deli products, produced at its facility in Jarratt, Virginia. The illnesses were reported in 13 states, and the three deaths linked to the outbreak were in Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia.

Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms usually include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. Infection may also cause a headache, a stiff neck, confusion or seizures. Listeria poses a significant threat to pregnant people, seniors 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

According to the CDC, listeria can quickly spread in delis, moving from equipment to surfaces, hands, and food.

“Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator, but it is easily killed by heating food to a high enough temperature,” the agency said.

Consumers are advised to avoid eating recalled deli products; dispose of them or contact stores about returns. People who have Boar’s Head products should check product labels for “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Those at higher risk of severe illness should avoid deli-sliced meats unless heated to an internal temperature of 165 F or “steaming hot” just before serving. The CDC also recommends that consumers clean refrigerators, containers and surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meats.

Businesses that received recalled meats should take extra precautions by cleaning and sanitizing their facilities and disposing of opened sliced meats and cheeses in delis.

If you notice symptoms of listeria after consuming deli meats, contact your health care provider.

Those with questions about the recall can call Boar’s Head customer service at 1-800-352-6277, and those with food safety questions may contact the USDA at 888-674-6854.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.