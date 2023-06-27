The AccuWeather Air Quality Index (AQI) is an efficient way to communicate to people how safe or unsafe the air is outside. The scale is broken down into six different categories. Each category uses different numbers, colors and keywords to describe how healthy the outside air is for people to breathe. The categories range from “excellent,” which is highlighted in light blue, to “dangerous,” which is highlighted in dark blue.

• Excellent: The air quality is ideal for most individuals. People can enjoy their outdoor activities as normal.

• Fair: The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

• Poor: The air has a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

• Unhealthy: Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

• Very unhealthy: Sensitive groups will immediately feel health effects and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals will likely experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

• Dangerous: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.