The thick smoke that blanketed part of the Northeast this week is making some residents re-think their current housing situation. Search inquiries for the phrase “sell my home fast” spiked 2,504% on Google on Wednesday in New York, according to analysis by FindStorageFast. And that wasn’t the only thing residents were looking up in response to the smoke. According to Media Decision, online searches in New York for the term “air purifier” was up 2,418% compared to last week.

People who do list their homes for sale are likely to see an improvement in the air quality before they close with a seller. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the air quality is forecast to improve across New York, and most of the region, by early next week as winds shift and a storm system moves over the Midwest and Northeast.