Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk

California dairy Raw Farm, LLC voluntarily recalled its raw milk Sunday after a sample tested positive for avian flu. The state reassured people that pasteurized milk remains safe to drink. (Photo Credits: congerdesign/Pixabay)

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A California milk producer has voluntarily recalled its raw milk after a sample tested positive for avian flu, the state said Sunday.

Bird flu has been detected in a retail sample of raw milk produced and packaged by Fresno County-based Raw Farm, LLC. The California Department of Public Health warned consumers in a statement on Sunday to avoid consuming any from the same lot, No. 20241109 with a "best by" date of Nov. 27.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration has previously warned people about the dangers of consuming raw milk. At the state's request, Raw Farm company issued a voluntary recall of the affected product: cream top, whole raw milk.

In May, state food regulators warned that "Raw milk can carry dangerous germs such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter and others that cause foodborne illness, often called 'food poisoning.'"

Raw milk products are not pasteurized, a heating process that kills bacteria and viruses. The state said pasteurized milk remains safe.

Raw milk is defined as that which comes from from cows, sheep, and goats - or any other animal -- that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful germs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Retailers have been notified to take affected products off of their shelves, and anyone in possession of the product will be able to pursue a refund from the location where the milk was originally purchased, according to the state.

No illnesses had been reported as of Sunday evening, officials said.