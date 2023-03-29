10 barges, one hauling tons of methanol, break free on the Ohio River

The barge containing about 1,400 tons of the toxic alcohol has become lodged at a dam in Louisville, Kentucky, and is partially submerged, according to authorities.

Three barges, including one containing toxic methanol, became pinned Tuesday against a dam in the Ohio River after separating from their tug boat early that morning. (Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet)

(UPI) -- Ten barges broke free from a tug boat on the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, with three, including one containing tons of methanol, becoming pinned against a dam.

Two of the barges, secured against the lower McAlpine Locks and Dam, contained soy and corn with the third holding some 1,400 metric tons of methanol, the Louisville Metro Emergency Services said. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methanol is a toxic alcohol used as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source.

Officials with the Kentucky Environment and Energy Cabinet tweeted that the barge hauling methanol was partially submerged, though the emergency services reassured that "there is currently zero evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place."

"Safety is the top concern -- safety of the public and first responder personnel," the city's emergency services said in a statement. "There is currently no impact to Louisville Water's water intake or water quality."

Louisville Water Company said in a statement that it was aware of the incident and was informing residents that there has been no impact to the city's drinking water.

The 10 barges separated from a tug boat transporting a total of 11 barges through the Ohio River shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday when the vessel made contact with a structure at the entrance to the Portland Canal near the McAlpine Lock and Dam, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was investigating the cause of the incident, officials said, adding that all barges involved in the incident were accounted for.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Chris Davis told NBC News that the incident has brought downriver traffic to a halt and that nearby locks would likely remain closed overnight.

"We had to shut down traffic," he said. "There's going to be salvage operations and its going to be dangerous."