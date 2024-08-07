Tornadoes target Alabama, AccuWeather warns businesses first

When severe weather hit Alabama producing multiple tornadoes, AccuWeather forecasts were first and most accurate, helping to save lives and businesses.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

When severe weather struck in Alabama producing multiple tornadoes, AccuWeather forecasts were first and more accurate than others, helping to protect lives and businesses.

Early warning makes a difference

During the first week of February 2022, a disruptive severe weather system impacted 95 million people from the Rockies to New England. As early as Monday, January 31st, AccuWeather meteorologists pointed out a risk for locally strong and severe thunderstorms across Alabama, Mississippi, and surrounding areas. On Wednesday afternoon, more than 24 hours ahead of the weather impact, our forecasters highlighted the risk of isolated tornadoes, dangerous wind gusts, and flash flooding within the AccuWeather For Business Storm Potential Notice product. At the time, government forecasts downplayed the risk for tornadoes.

On Thursday, February 4, 2022, our storm warning meteorologists saw the risk for tornadoes increasing, and sent out an AccuWeather Alert™ advanced notification for Cuba, AL highlighting a specific time period when there was the greatest risk for tornadoes. Public weather services issued a tornado watch in this same area 2 hours later. Based on preliminary information and radar analysis, an EF-1 tornado containing winds above 86 mph struck this community at 12:55 pm CT, causing significant property damage. AccuWeather provided 34 minutes of advance notice for the immediate tornado risk, whereas all other sources provided only 4 minutes.

In neighboring Sawyerville, AL, AccuWeather meteorologists also detected an immediate tornado risk and issued tornado warnings for AFB customers in the area using a Tornado Imminent AccuWeather Alert™. The deadly tornado struck the community less than an hour after, causing significant property damage, injuries, and fatalities. It is believed to have been an EF-2 tornado with winds above 111 mph. AccuWeather alone provided 54 minutes of advance notice for the tornado risk, whereas the government and all other sources provided only 10 minutes of advance notice.

AccuWeather For Business forecasts help protect people and property. Whether it's rain, snow, or severe weather, AccuWeather helps you battle any elements that Mother Nature throws your way. Our groundbreaking forecast tools ensure you stay ahead of any severe threats, all backed by our expert meteorologists and Superior Accuracy™.

Stay safe with SkyGuard® Warnings:

• Proactive, site-specific alerts offer advance warnings well before severe weather impacts occur

• Live one-on-one or group consultation is provided by our weather experts anytime, day or night

• Reviewed tornado notifications advise when a government-issued tornado warning is in effect but there is no threat to your asset location

• Alerts are delivered in a format that aligns with your organizational emergency management plan

• All-clear notifications are delivered when a threat is over, minimizing weather-related downtime

• All alerts are delivered via push notification from the SkyGuard mobile app, available on Android and iOS



Note: All information is based on a preliminary report.

MORE DETAILS >> When minutes matter: how to plan for and respond to a SkyGuard Tornado Warning

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to better prepare your business for the impacts of tornadoes and severe weather.

THE MOST TRUSTED AND RECOGNIZED NAME IN WEATHER

Serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally, AccuWeather is recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts, warnings, and data in the world.