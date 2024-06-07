AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Numerous Life-Saving Tornado Warnings Ahead of All Other Known Sources in Maryland Tornado Outbreak

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued numerous life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings, which in many cases provided significantly more advance notice than any other source.

Videos captured throughout Maryland on the evening of June 5 show multiple tornadoes ripping across the state, leaving behind a trail of damage in towns like Gaithersburg.

Severe storms with damaging tornadoes hit parts of Maryland on June 5, 2024, knocking down trees on homes and other buildings in several areas. In just the most recent such example, AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for rapidly developing and damaging tornadoes thanks to AccuWeather's life-saving warnings that, on most occasions, exclusively provided greater accuracy and more advance notice than those from any other known source.

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued numerous life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings, which in many cases provided significantly more advance notice than any other source. These warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

