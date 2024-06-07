Videos captured throughout Maryland on the evening of June 5 show multiple tornadoes ripping across the state, leaving behind a trail of damage in towns like Gaithersburg.
Severe storms with damaging tornadoes hit parts of Maryland on June 5, 2024, knocking down trees on homes and other buildings in several areas. In just the most recent such example, AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for rapidly developing and damaging tornadoes thanks to AccuWeather's life-saving warnings that, on most occasions, exclusively provided greater accuracy and more advance notice than those from any other known source.
Here are a few examples of how AccuWeather saved lives and enable customers to be better prepared:
• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for Dawsonville, Maryland, that exclusively provided 33 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado struck, 22 minutes of ADDITIONAL advanced notice or DOUBLE the advance notice of the NWS and other known sources, who provided only 11 minutes of advance notice. This valuable additional time, only provided by AccuWeather, enabled customers to be better prepared and offered more time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive tornado.
• In Gaithersburg, Maryland, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 49 minutes of advance notice before a damaging tornado struck,40 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice or over FOUR TIMES the advance notice of the NWS and other known sources, who only provided 9 minutes of advance notice before a damaging tornado struck.
• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 37 minutes of advance notice,26 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other known sources before a damaging tornado struck in the western part of Baltimore, MD, passing over I-95 and then moving toward downtown.
• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 30 minutes of advance notice,8 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other known sources before a damaging tornado struck near Simpsonville, Maryland.
More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.
