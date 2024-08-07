AccuWeather promptly warns of severe tornadoes in Louisiana

Expert meteorologists gave AccuWeather For Business clients the most accurate, advanced forecast of damaging EF1 and EF2 tornadoes in Louisiana on February 8.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

AccuWeather warns earlier, more accurately, of dangerous tornadoes in Louisiana

AccuWeather’s 100+ expert meteorologists provided AccuWeather For Business customers with the most advanced and precise forecasts on severe storms that spawned tornadoes, damaging winds, and caused flash flooding across Louisiana on February 8. AccuWeather meteorologists highlighted the increasing risk for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across Louisiana days in advance, ahead of all other sources.

EF1 TORNADO - BIG CANE, LA

AccuWeather’s notification was the ONLY source to highlight the increasing tornado threat in the Louisiana area, giving people more time to prepare.

• AccuWeather provides the ONLY advanced notice of a damaging EF1 tornado in Big Cane, LA.

• AccuWeather meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided about 16 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado first touched down

• AccuWeather issued the ONLY tornado warning for the Big Cane area BEFORE the tornado touched down

• The government and all other sources relying on such warnings did not issue a tornado warning until the tornado was starting to lift after being on the ground for five minutes creating damage

• Only AccuWeather provided 16 minutes of precious advance notice for people to get to safe shelters

EF2 TORNADO - TANGIPHHOA, LA

A destructive EF2 tornado with winds of 115 mph affected Tangipahoa, LA destroying homes and businesses.

• AccuWeather meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided nearly 15 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado touched down

• The government and all other sources provided only 3 minutes of advance notice

• AccuWeather exclusively provided 12 minutes of additional valuable time compared to the government and all other sources

As an example of our Superior Accuracy®, when tornadoes are in the forecast, we provide 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of eight minutes from other sources. Our false alarm rate is also less than anyone else.

Be proactive with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings, which will deliver site-specific alerts and offer warnings well before severe weather hits, giving you much-needed time to be prepared.

Benefits of SkyGuard® Warnings:

• Proactive, site-specific alerts offer warnings well before severe weather impacts occur

• Live one-on-one or group consultation is provided by our weather experts anytime, day or night

• Alerts delivered in a format that aligns with your organizational emergency management plan

• All-clear notifications are sent when a threat is over, minimizing weather-related downtime

• All alerts are delivered via push notification from the SkyGuard mobile app, available on Android and iOS

MORE DETAILS >> When minutes matter: how to plan for and respond to a SkyGuard Tornado Warning

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to better prepare your business for the impacts of severe weather.

THE MOST TRUSTED AND RECOGNIZED NAME IN WEATHER

Serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally, AccuWeather is recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts, warnings, and data in the world.