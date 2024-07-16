AccuWeather Only Known Source to Most Accurately Forecast Devastating Northern New England Flooding Risk from Beryl

AccuWeather forecasts were issued farther in advance and contained more detail than any other known source.

A flood warning is in effect across several areas in Vermont after heavy rain from Beryl created hazardous road conditions.

As Beryl moved inland, AccuWeather was the first and only known source to boldly and correctly predict 4-8" of rain would fall across northern New England. Other known sources, including the National Weather Service (NWS), predicted just 2-4". Torrential rain from Beryl caused major flooding, leading to numerous road washouts and closures and damage to homes and businesses. AccuWeather forecasts were issued farther in advance and contained more detail than any other known source.

• On Monday, July 8, a day before the NWS issued a Flood Watch, AccuWeather exclusively issued AccuWeather AlertsTM: Tropical Rainstorm Threat for northern New England, which stated, "water may rapidly flood streets, streams and low-lying areas.

• On Tuesday, July 9, more than 24 hours before the rain began, AccuWeather accurately predicted 4-8" of rain would fall across parts of the Adirondacks and Vermont. This is exactly what occurred. Other known sources, including the NWS forecast just 2-4" of rain.

– On July 9, the NWS Burlington specifically predicted a widespread 1-3" of rain with isolated 5". This was too far little. Many locations received 4-6" when the storm had ended, with a maximum amount of just over 7 inches.

• AccuWeather was the only known source to use descriptive language in its forecasts available across all platforms, including its mobile app and website, which stated:

– "storms can bring flash flooding, damaging winds and significant travel delays"

– "heavy rain may lead to significant flooding"

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

