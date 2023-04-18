NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands

The 770,000-square-mile area is home to some of the most diverse coral, fish, marine mammals, seabirds and invertebrates "on the planet."

An aerial view shows part of Kingman Reef National Wildlife Refuge, located 932 miles southwest of Hawaii in the Pacific Remote Islands. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday it is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in the area, which is home to some of the most diverse coral, fish, marine mammals, seabirds and invertebrates "on the planet." (Photo courtesy Susan White/USFWS)

(UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering creating a new national marine sanctuary in the waters around the Pacific Remote Islands, an area home to some of the most diverse coral, fish, marine mammals, seabirds and invertebrates "on the planet."

NOAA announced the proposed sanctuary for 770,000 square miles of central Pacific Ocean on Monday and invited the public to comment on the plan.

"Today, NOAA announced it is starting the process to potentially designate a new national marine sanctuary in the Pacific Remote Islands area," NOAA's National Marine Sanctuaries tweeted Monday.

Branching corals grow on a vibrant shallow coral reef at Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. (Jim Maragos/USFWS via National Marine Sanctuaries/NOAA)

"NOAA invites the public to comment on the proposed sanctuary designation through June 2, 2023."

The addition of the Pacific Remote Islands marine sanctuary was directed last month by President Biden and affirmed by the Department of Commerce.

"The Biden-Harris administration and Department of Commerce are committed to bold conservation goals through the America the Beautiful initiative," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

"Sanctuary designation would bring to bear NOAA's capacity and expertise in research and management of coastal and marine resources, maritime heritage and archaeology, and public education and outreach in order to protect the unique ecological and cultural resources of the Pacific Remote Islands," Raimondo added.

The U.S. Pacific Remote Island Area includes seven islands that are under the jurisdiction of the United States and lie between Hawaii and American Samoa.

Acropora corals grow toward the sunlight to form massive tables at Palmyra Atoll in the Pacific Remote Islands. (Photo courtesy Jeff Milisen/NOAA)

The sanctuary designation would include marine areas within the existing Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, in addition to unprotected waters and submerged lands, which NOAA says are "home to some of the most diverse and remarkable tropical marine ecosystems on the planet."

"The Pacific Remote Islands ecosystems face persistent threats from hazards, such as marine debris, invasive species and climate change," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

"Designating this incredibly important area as a national marine sanctuary would complement and strengthen existing efforts to preserve the region's natural, cultural and historic values," Spinrad said.

Proposed Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Sanctuary. (NOAA)

The public is invited to comment on the proposed sanctuary designations through June 2 via the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov., or by mail. NOAA also plans to host in-person and virtual meetings during May in various locations in Hawaii, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.