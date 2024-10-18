AccuWeather warns businesses about a destructive line of severe storms, and damaging winds near Dallas

Businesses in the Dallas area made the best weather decisions when AccuWeather’s meteorologists warned before anyone of dangerous storms that produced high winds in Texas.

AccuWeather For Business meteorologists helped businesses to make quick decisions to protect their people, property, and profits by warning first, and more accurately, to a destructive line of severe thunderstorms with gusts over 80 mph. These storms moved across northern Texas during the evening commute on Thursday, March 2. The dangerous storms created significant property damage, power outages, downed trees, and logistical issues.

Business clients who relied on AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Warnings and pinpointed forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ were able to seek shelter and prepare for damaging winds at their commercial buildings and warehouses.

• AccuWeather For Business Storm Warning Meteorologists warned about the threat of tornadoes in northern Texas, including the Dallas Metroplex. AccuWeather was the ONLY SOURCE highlighting the danger of increased damaging wind and tornado threats, giving businesses more time to prepare.

• AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide five+ minutes of advance warning before a business lost its roof in Westland, TX, from a destructive line of thunderstorms. AccuWeather meteorologists issued a potentially life-saving SkyGuard® Wind Warning, which provided about 24 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the roof ripped from the business. AccuWeather exclusively provided 19 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice for companies to get their people to a safe shelter.

• Damaging wind gusts of 71 mph were reported at DFW Airport. AccuWeather meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Wind Warning, which provided over 65 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the winds reached the airport area, compared to 19 minutes from other sources.

Accurate forecasts and warnings allow companies to plan better and keep their teams and customers safer. As an example of our Superior Accuracy™, when tornadoes are in the forecast, we provide 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of 8 minutes from other sources.

