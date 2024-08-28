Telecom giant maintains safety and continuity during storm with AccuWeather

A telecommunication giant successfully maintained safety and business continuity during a storm in California by using AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings.

A major telecommunication company successfully maintained safety and business continuity during a severe storm in California by leveraging AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings.

On New Year's Eve, the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California experienced unprecedented rainfall, leading to historic levels of rain and subsequent flash flooding. AccuWeather For Business was the primary source for timely and accurate weather notifications, allowing businesses to better prepare and protect their assets and employees.

A major telecommunication company successfully maintained safety and business continuity during a severe storm in California by leveraging AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings. By utilizing real-time weather information and proactive measures, the company protected its employees, infrastructure, and operations from the devastating impacts of flash flooding and mudslides.

PROBLEMS

• Infrastructure damage - Flash flooding and mudslides threatened to cause severe damage to the physical infrastructure of telecommunications networks, including cell towers, fiber optic cables and equipment. If damaged, it can lead to network outages, disrupted communication services and lost connectivity.

• Inaccessible areas - Flash floods and mudslides made certain areas inaccessible due to road closures, debris, or unsafe conditions. The company needed help reaching these areas for infrastructure repairs or maintenance, further delaying the restoration of services.

• Business continuity - The business faced operational challenges in maintaining business continuity. Managers needed to ensure the safety of their employees, manage customer expectations, and deploy resources for recovery and restoration efforts.

• Employee safety - Employees working in the field and remotely were at risk. Remote employees' homes could be flooded or impacted by mudslides. Employees who are working to maintain connectivity could also be at risk.



SOLUTIONS

• Using AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Warnings - The telecommunication company integrated AccuWeather's SkyGuard Warnings into its emergency response system. These warnings provided accurate and up-to-the-minute weather updates, enabling the company to proactively respond to changing conditions and protect its assets.

• Mass Notifications for Employee Safety - AccuWeather's SkyGuard Warnings allowed the company to send mass notifications to employees who were potentially in harm's way. Real-time weather updates were incorporated into the company's human resources database, so critical information could reach employees and keep them safe.

• Business Continuity and Infrastructure Management - The telecommunication company utilized AccuWeather's Asset Report™ and SkyGuard Warnings to identify vulnerable areas where its infrastructure and services could be impacted. By using AccuWeather's Portal and SkyGuard app, the company monitored debris flow reports and integrated real-time information into its system. This helped the company manage outages and minimized disruptions to business operations.

RESULTS

• Enhanced Safety Measures - AccuWeather's SkyGuard Warnings provided the telecommunication company with accurate and timely weather information, enabling proactive safety measures. Employees received crucial alerts, allowing them to take necessary precautions and seek shelter, if needed, during flash flooding and mudslides.

• Uninterrupted Business Operations - Using AccuWeather's Asset Report™ and SkyGuard Warnings, the company successfully managed potential risks to its infrastructure. Timely information on outages and damage facilitated swift response and minimized disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

• Improved Employee Safety - The telecommunication company's commitment to employee safety was demonstrated by using AccuWeather's information to send mass notifications. The company prioritized safety by getting this critical information to remote employees.

