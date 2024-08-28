Deadly tornadoes tear through the heartland, AccuWeather provides life-saving early warnings

When historic and deadly tornadoes ravaged across the center of the country, AccuWeather meteorologists delivered critical warnings, savings lives and property.

When historic and deadly tornadoes ravaged multiple states, AccuWeather meteorologists delivered critical warnings to businesses in their path, saving lives and property.

A deadly tornado outbreak across eight states occurred during the evening hours of Friday, December 10, causing catastrophic property damage in some communities. Nearly 100 people were killed, with many others still missing, making it the deadliest outbreak of tornadoes since 2011. Days before, AccuWeather highlighted the risk of severe weather across the region and provided crucial detailed information, conveying the threat to residents and businesses. AccuWeather For Business meteorologists delivered SkyGuard® severe weather warnings to clients in the path of the storms, providing ample time to enact their Emergency Action Plans. During one of the tornadoes, AFB meteorologists provided more than 45 minutes of advance notice before the initial touchdown of what would become a dangerous EF3 tornado with wind speeds of 150 mph, a full 26 minutes ahead of public warnings.

Additional success stories from December 10, 2021:

• Dickson, TN (EF2 tornado): AccuWeather clients received a warning 19 minutes before touchdown. Public warnings provided just 5 minutes of advance notice.

• Burns, TN (EF1 tornado): AccuWeather clients received a warning 25 minutes before touchdown. Public warnings provided 11 minutes of advance notice.

• Kingston Springs, TN (EF2 tornado): AccuWeather clients received a warning 37 minutes before touchdown. Public warnings provided just 3 minutes of advance notice.

• Mt. Juliet, TN (EF1 tornado): AccuWeather clients received a warning 25 minutes before touchdown. Public warnings came 2 minutes after the tornado was already on the ground.

• Hendersonville, TN (EF1 tornado): AccuWeather clients received a warning 39 minutes before touchdown. Public warnings provided 10 minutes of advance notice.

Serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally, AccuWeather is recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts, warnings, and data in the world.