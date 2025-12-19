AccuWeather Snow Warning Service Provides Far More Advance Notice of Plowable Snow in Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD

AccuWeather Snow Warning Service customers received nearly two days of additional advance notice that a plowable snow event was approaching

A mid-December snowstorm swept across the Northeast from Dec. 13-15, transforming towns from West Virginia to Massachusetts into winter wonderlands.

On Dec. 14, several inches of snow caused slick travel across the East Coast. In Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland, AccuWeather Snow Warning Service™ customers received nearly two days of additional advance notice that a plowable snow event was approaching. AccuWeather provided the earliest, most accurate, and most consistent forecasts of any known source.

AccuWeather Snow Warning Service™ Performance

AccuWeather Snow Warning Service™ issues two tiers of alerts: Winter Storm Alerts and Snow Warnings. These warnings are issued by AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists, are location-specific and often provide significantly more advance notice than National Weather Service (NWS) alerts and all other known sources. AccuWeather differs from other services in that our alerts and warnings originate from our snow experts, unlike many others, which often simply repackage NWS advisories and warnings.

AccuWeather Snow Warning Service™ Issuance Summary

City AccuWeather Alert and Warning Timing Forecast NWS Advisory Issued: AccuWeather Advance Notice Washington, DC Winter Storm Alert Thu 12/11 at 5:30 PM → Steady Snow Warning Fri at 7:30 AM 1–3" 12:30 AM Saturday morning 31 hours earlier than NWS Baltimore, MD Winter Storm Alert Thu 12/11 at 1 PM → Steady Snow Warning Fri at 8 AM 1–3" 12:30 AM Saturday morning 36 hours earlier than NWS

AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™, with proven Superior Accuracy, can provide you with the most accurate forecasts and often more advance warnings ahead of snow and ice, so you can make the best decisions for your business.

Independent studies show that AccuWeather’s forecasts are significantly more accurate and more valuable than all other sources. One study found that AccuWeather’s average error for start and end times of snow and ice was only 1.5 hours, compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications, as well as greater detail, on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

A man walks near a waiting plane as snow falls at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in New York. Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

