Rain, snow, flooding in AccuWeather's Super Saturday holiday shopping weekend forecast

Holiday shoppers should bring an umbrella or bundle up for colder weather in different sections of the country.

Shoppers grabbing last-minute gifts this weekend could be soaked by rain in the northwest and Northern California, while mountain snow could slow travel in higher elevations.

Bundle up for colder air and some snow showers in the forecast near the Great Lakes and interior northeast this weekend. A warm and pleasant weekend is on tap for ideal shopping conditions across the southwest from Southern California to central Texas.

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to plan ahead to pick the best times to hit the road or head out to the stores. The weekend before Christmas, including Super Saturday, is often one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

“Holiday shoppers should bring an umbrella as they head out to stores looking for gifts in the northwest, as showers continue around the region. The wet and stormy pattern will start to shift south into California over the weekend, bringing rain to the Bay Area,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Scott Homan said. “Holiday shoppers should bundle up in the Great Lakes and interior northeast. Rounds of colder air and some snow showers are expected at times this weekend."

Clayton Hamblin clears almost two feet of new snow from some condominiums May 11, 2005 in Alta, Utah.(George Frey/Getty Images)

Rain and flooding risk shifts in the Northwest

Following nearly two weeks of rainfall and record river flooding in the Pacific northwest, AccuWeather expert meteorologists say the storm track will shift south into California over the weekend.

Rain from a storm being carried by an atmospheric river will arrive in Northern California starting late Saturday or Saturday night.

"The upcoming atmospheric river that will focus on Northern California from late Saturday night to Monday qualifies as a Pineapple Express," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

A Pineapple Express is a specific atmospheric river, or plume of moisture, that extends from near Hawaii to the West Coast.

“The atmospheric river that has been relentless in the Pacific northwest the past few weeks looks to push farther south this weekend into early next week, giving areas like Washington and Oregon a brief reprieve,” AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker said.

AccuWeather® expert meteorologists say dry and warm conditions are in the forecast this weekend from Southern California to central Texas.

Dry and pleasant weather for shopping and travel is in the forecast across much of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas through the weekend.

Some showers are possible at times along parts of the Gulf Coast and southeast.

“The weather will be ideal for shopping this weekend across much of the southwest and parts of the southeast,” Homan said. “People in Southern California may want to finish buying Christmas gifts this weekend, before rain moves in next week.”

