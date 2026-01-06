AccuWeather Provides the Best, Most Actionable Warnings for Damaging Tornadoes Across Illinois

During the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 28, thunderstorms moved across central portions of Illinois, producing several tornadoes that damaged businesses and homes.

When damaging weather struck Illinois on December 28, AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources in advance of these tornadoes, and in some instances was the only notice, allowing businesses and people to be better prepared.

Near Blue Mound, Illinois (south of Decatur):

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 7 minutes of advance notice before a tornado moved through Blue Mound, Illinois.

The National Weather Service (NWS) did not issue a tornado warning for this specific area until 4 minutes AFTER the tornado traversed the area, and thus failed to give residents time to prepare.

The additional 11 minutes of advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, were critical in enabling businesses and people to better prepare and stay safer in Blue Mound, east to Elwin, Turpin, and other communities where major damage occurred as the tornado intensified.

Near Clifton, Illinois:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 12 minutes of advance notice before a tornado touched down east of Clifton, Illinois, damaging homes and other structures, as well as downing large trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources once again gave significantly less advance notice, issuing a tornado warning 5 minutes AFTER AccuWeather.

This critical additional advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared for a destructive tornado unless they were utilizing AccuWeather warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based upon the less accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated too late.

AccuWeather’s earlier warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

