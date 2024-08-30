AccuWeather exclusively provides life-saving tornado warning ahead of all other known sources before damaging tornado strikes near Steele, ND

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for rapidly developing and damaging tornadoes thanks to AccuWeather's life-saving warnings that exclusively provided greater accuracy and more advance notice than those from any other known source.

Dangerous and destructive thunderstorms moved through the Steele, ND, area on Aug. 28, 2024. An EF1 tornado produced swirling winds up to 100 mph which resulted in damage, including to crops.

AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 39 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado touched down just east of Steele. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was able to provide 14 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice over the NWS and other known sources. This valuable advance time, provided exclusively by AccuWeather, enabled AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers, as well as users of the AccuWeather Alert™ service, including our subscription services such as Premium+ in the AccuWeather app, to be better prepared and offered additional valuable time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the damaging tornado.

MORE DETAILS >> When minutes matter: how to plan for and respond to a SkyGuard Tornado Warning

An AccuWeather customer with assets in the impacted area whose equipment was damaged by the tornado but experienced no injuries or major impacts commented that this was a “Nice win for the team." This comment highlighted that the extra advance notice provided only by AccuWeather enabled people to stay safer and best protected while minimizing interruptions to business operations.

This is just one of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented to provide more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact business and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Warnings can help your business better prepare for all tornadoes and severe weather threats.