7 steps to prepare your business for the winter months ahead

As winter approaches, ensure your business is prepared. Discover seven steps for winter readiness, from emergency planning to supply chain resilience, and avoid costly disruptions.

As winter approaches, businesses should prioritize timely and accurate weather forecasting to make informed decisions, protect infrastructure, and optimize staff scheduling.

Winter weather brings several hazards, from snowstorms to icy conditions, that can significantly impact operations. Here are seven actions your business should take to prepare for the winter months ahead.

1. Create a Winter Emergency Plan

Accidents can happen during the winter, and being prepared is essential. Collaborate with AccuWeather to develop a winter emergency plan tailored to your business. AccuWeather's data can help you identify high-risk periods and areas, enabling you to allocate resources where they are most needed. This proactive approach can save lives and prevent injuries, which is vital for your employees and customers and your reputation.

2. Protect your infrastructure

Winter can be harsh on your business infrastructure. Icy conditions and snow accumulation can damage buildings and roads. AccuWeather's timely forecasts and warnings can help you prepare your facilities and roads for winter weather. This level of preparedness minimizes operational costs through better planning and mitigation efforts. It also reduces the risk and liability associated with weather-related accidents on your premises.

3. Optimize staff scheduling

Snowstorms and other winter weather events can disrupt your staff's ability to commute to work. AccuWeather's forecasts will help you make the right decisions sooner and faster, allowing you to adjust staff schedules accordingly. This ensures that your employees are safe and helps you maintain operational efficiency. By using AccuWeather, you can save money by avoiding costly overstaffing or understaffing during adverse weather conditions.

4. Maintain adequate supplies

During winter, it's crucial to keep an adequate supply of essential items, such as salt for de-icing, winter equipment, and emergency kits. AccuWeather's forecasts will enable you to anticipate when these supplies will be needed, reducing the risk of running out during a critical situation. Maintaining a stockpile of necessary supplies can minimize losses, protect your reputation, and demonstrate your commitment to customer safety.

5. Stay informed about transportation issues

If your business relies on transportation, particularly air travel, you need to be aware of flight delays and cancellations due to winter weather. AccuWeather provides real-time information on travel disruptions, allowing you to make informed decisions about your business travel plans. This saves time and reduces the risk of your employees and clients getting stranded in unfamiliar locations.

6. Monitor the impact on your supply chain.

Your supply chain can be significantly impacted by winter weather. Delays in shipments due to snow and ice can disrupt your operations and harm your reputation. AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ can help you track weather patterns that may affect your suppliers' ability to deliver on time. By staying ahead of potential supply chain issues, you can reduce operational costs, protect your reputation, and ensure your customers receive the products and services they expect.

7. Stay up to date on potential snow and ice storms.

Accurate weather forecasts are the cornerstone of winter preparedness. AccuWeather's track record of Superior Accuracy™ in weather forecasting provides you with the most reliable and up-to-date information. Don't leave your business's future to chance – utilize AccuWeather to stay informed about upcoming winter storms, snowfall amounts, and temperature fluctuations. Knowing what's on the horizon can protect your people, property, and profits.

AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™

Businesses using AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service™ are the best prepared for winter storms, and their employees are safer because they receive the most advance notice and more accurate, pinpoint forecasts. Clients received the start and stop times and accumulation totals throughout the storm. Receiving more advance notice allows businesses to plan accordingly and adjust staffing levels.

Protect your business and team members by making the best weather-impacted decisions with AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service, backed by forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy™. Businesses get location-specific forecasts and 24x7x365 consulting services for snow, ice, blizzards, and other winter-hazard events.

AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service features include:

• Precise weather event start and end times

• Total expected snow and ice accumulations

• Specific changeover times for snow, ice, and rain

• Hourly temperatures and wind conditions before, during, and after the storm

• Post-storm weather conditions, including verified precipitation amounts.

Reduce liability, increase safety, and substantially reduce the risk of injury to your employees and customers with AccuWeather For Business. Contact us today for more about how we can help your business be better prepared and your people safer.

