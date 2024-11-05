Hidden costs of hailstorms: How they impact your business and how to prepare

The hidden costs of hailstorms on businesses include property damage, disruptions, and employee safety. Discover how proactive measures can reduce risks.

Hail can significantly impact businesses, particularly those that rely on outdoor operations or have property exposed to the elements.

HAVOC OF HAILSTORMS ON YOUR BUSINESS

Severe weather outbreaks have produced a lot of hail this year, causing damage to businesses across the U.S. Hail can significantly impact organizations, especially those that rely on outdoor operations or have property exposed to the elements. AccuWeather For Business meteorologists can help your business stay informed when severe weather comes your way, especially when hail is in the forecast. Here are some of the potential impacts of hail on businesses:

Property damage

Hail can cause significant damage to buildings, vehicles, equipment, and other assets. For example, hailstones can dent or crack metal surfaces, shatter windows, and damage roofs causing them to leak. This damage can be costly to repair and can disrupt business operations. Businesses, such as solar energy companies, could see damage to their panels and other energy assets.

Business interruptions

Hailstorms can disrupt business operations, leading to lost revenue and productivity. For example, if a business's property is damaged, it may need to close temporarily until repairs are complete. Also, hailstorms can cause power outages, road closures, and other business disruptions.

Supply chain disruptions

If your business relies on suppliers in areas affected by hailstorms, you may experience delays in receiving supplies and shipments, which could cause disruptions to your supply chain. Your business could see delays in production or other impacts on business operations.

Safety of employees and customers

Hailstorms can pose safety risks to employees and customers. For example, if hailstones are large enough, they can cause injuries if they strike people. Also, hailstorms can create slippery surfaces that increase the risk of slips, trips, and falls.

