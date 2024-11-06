4 actions to safeguard your business from freezing temperatures

Protect your business from freezing temperatures with four key actions. Learn how to prevent cold-weather damage, protect employees, and plan for extreme cold

When extreme cold temperatures are in the forecast, keeping your property, people, and customers safe are your top priority. Here are four actions to take when preparing for extreme cold and how AccuWeather For Business can help.

AccuWeather For Business recommends organizations plan for every possible scenario during the winter weather months, including frigid temperatures. Preparing your business and employees for the dangers and hazards of freezing temperatures is essential. AccuWeather's forecasts, backed with Superior Accuracy™, will provide you with more accurate and more advanced notice, so you make the best weather-impacted decisions every time.

Here are some ways to protect your business and employees from the risks of dangerously cold temperatures.

1. MAKE SURE EMPLOYEES DRESS PROPERLY FOR COLD TEMPERATURES

Working outdoors in winter and extreme cold can expose workers to frostbite, hypothermia, and cold stress. Frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes. Uncovered skin and hands and feet are the most prone to frostbite. Hypothermia can also occur when the body loses heat faster than it can produce.

Layering clothing provides the best insulation. Employees must protect their faces, ears, hands, and feet by wearing waterproof jackets, hats, gloves, and boots. It's also essential to ensure employees have extra socks, gloves, hats, and a change of clothes.

2. DO A WALK-THROUGH OF YOUR BUSINESS TO IDENTIFY COLD-WEATHER VULNERABILITIES

Arctic air masses can cause your warehouse's temperatures to plummet quickly. That's why checking your business for cold weather vulnerabilities before, during, and after frigid weather is vital. When temperatures plummet, it could significantly impact your business if pipes freeze and rupture. Making repairs and replacing equipment can be costly.

Seal all windows and doors. Gather supplies such as tarps for broken windows, steam hoses for thawing frozen pipes, and portable heaters. Make sure this equipment is operational.

3. KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON THE OUTDOOR SURROUNDINGS OF YOUR FACILITY

Snow and ice on walkways, parking lots, and work surfaces are common causes for employees and customers. Use a de-icer, and monitor walks and stairs throughout the day to ensure they are clear, so customers and employees are safe. Keep parking lots, driveways, and doorways clear of ice and snow.

Workers who sustain injuries from winter slips and falls usually take several days to recover. The average slip and fall lost-time claim are between $40,000 and $45,000.

4. CREATE AN EMERGENCY PLAN

Cold weather should have an emergency plan, especially for businesses located in areas not used to freezing temperatures. Designate a "weather watcher" or someone responsible for communicating and receiving AccuWeather For Business warnings and implement safety procedures.

AccuWeather For Business can assist you with putting together an emergency plan for extremely cold weather conditions and other severe weather threats.

Protect your business and team members by making the best weather-impacted decisions with AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service, backed by forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service offers location-specific forecasts and 24x7x365 consulting services for snow, ice,blizzards, and other winter-hazard events.

AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service features include:

Precise weather event start and end times

Total expected snow and ice accumulations

Specific changeover times for snow, ice, and rain

Hourly temperatures and wind conditions before, during, and after the storm

Post-storm weather conditions, including verified precipitation amounts.

