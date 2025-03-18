Unhealthy Air Quality From Wildfires & How It Affects Businesses

AccuWeather For Business is answering the most frequently asked questions about the impact of unhealthy air quality from the Canadian wildfires on businesses and outdoor workers.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

As the hazy plumes from the devastating Canadian wildfires continue to spread across the Northeast, concerns about the air quality and its implications for businesses and outdoor workers have escalated.

Outdoor workers face heightened risks and unique challenges regarding the impact of wildfire smoke on their health. Unlike the general population, these individuals, including construction workers, agricultural laborers, landscapers, and other outdoor professionals, endure prolonged exposure to poor air quality. The smoke's microscopic particles can easily penetrate their respiratory systems, leading to irritation, inflammation, and trouble breathing.

"AccuWeather estimates that breathing the polluted air in the worst impacted areas of the Northeast for several hours can result in breathing in the same level of harmful air as smoking 5-10 cigarettes," said AccuWeather’s Chief Meteorologist, Jonathan Porter.

The experts at AccuWeather For Business understand the pressing questions on everyone's minds. AccuWeather For Business Emergency Preparedness and Business Continuity Manager Tom Bedard is answering the most frequently asked questions surrounding the impact of unhealthy air quality from the Canadian wildfires on outdoor workers and businesses.

AccuWeather For Business Air Quality Alerts

Unhealthy air quality can lead to severe health impacts on people and businesses, and it is essential to stay updated on the air quality conditions in your area. AccuWeather For Business Air Quality Alerts is an essential tool that helps companies mitigate these risks by providing real-time air quality data. AccuWeather For Business, in collaboration with Plume Labs, provides superior air pollution forecasts, warnings, and insights. This data is provided to businesses, along with customized alerts based on their location and industry, helping them plan and adjust their operations to maximize productivity and reduce health risks.

If your business employs outdoor workers or is in an industry that requires air quality alerts to determine operations, contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather For Business's Air Quality Alerts to better prepare your business for all severe air quality threats.