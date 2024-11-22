Common misconceptions about severe weather debunked

Learn the truth and stay informed about severe weather. Knowing what’s fact and what’s fiction can help you stay safe in severe weather situations.

The weather impacts everyone every day, so there’s bound to be some folklore and misinformation that gets shared and passed on as truth. Let’s dispel a few of those myths!

Lightning can’t strike the same place twice

Lightning can and does often strike the same place twice - just look at this video of the Sears (Willis) tower being repeatedly struck by lightning. Lightning actually hits the ground multiple times in what’s visible to us as a single strike. The Empire State Building was once struck eight times in a single storm in the 1930’s.

Tornadoes don’t cross rivers or touch down on mountains

While they are less common in mountainous regions due to the cooler air at higher elevations, tornadoes can and have formed as high as 12,000 feet on Mount Evans in Colorado.

There’s a myth in Wichita, Kansas that tornadoes don’t cross the Arkansas River. On April 14, 2012 an EF-3 tracked right over the river and into the southeast side of Wichita.

It has to be raining for lightning to strike nearby

This is false and can be a dangerous assumption to make. Lightning can strike over 30 miles away from a storm and is called a “bolt from the blue.” This is why it’s important to have a meteorologist watching the radar for your specific location, letting you know when outdoor employees are in danger and need to take shelter.

It’s safe to shelter under an overpass from a severe thunderstorm or tornado

This myth became popularized after the 1991 tornado outbreak when a news crew tracking the tornado took shelter under an overpass. It’s also been shown in movies like Twister when Bill and Jo hide under the wooden bridge as a tornado passes overhead.

Winds actually increase when forced through a smaller space, like underneath a bridge or overpass. Tornadoes can also loft dangerous debris and an overpass will not offer adequate protection against wind-borne objects.

