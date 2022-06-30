A Premium Weather App
Better forecasts mean better decisions. Premium+, our most exclusive AccuWeather app subscription, helps keep you ahead of the storm with AccuWeather Alerts™, the most advanced notifications available for severe weather. And more select features are on their way. Because when it comes to protecting your family and your property, every minute counts.
Unlock Next-Level Safety
AccuWeather Alerts add an extra layer of protection to standard government alerts that is:
Hyper-local: Government alerts pertain to large areas or counties, but we zoom in—to your street address. Select up to 10 specific locations to keep an eye on.
Hyper-accurate: Expert meteorologists work 24/7 to monitor dangerous weather in your area and assess its threat. Alerts offer more detailed information about government watches and warnings so you can make better-informed decisions.
Hyper-fast: We deliver alerts up to twice as fast as other sources, giving you more time to prepare.
Actionable: Alerts categorize weather risk as “Potential,” “Threat,” or “Imminent” and offer clear and concise instructions for taking action.
See the Upgrade
Get Premium+
It's time to act. Try Premium+ 7 days for free and then just $1.99 per month — or $19.99 per year. It takes only seconds to activate and you can cancel anytime. Stay safe. Sign up.
Don’t have the AccuWeather app, yet? Download it for iOS or Android.
Report a Typo
News / AccuWeather Ready
A Premium Weather App
Upgrade now to Premium+, available on iOS and Android.
Better forecasts mean better decisions. Premium+, our most exclusive AccuWeather app subscription, helps keep you ahead of the storm with AccuWeather Alerts™, the most advanced notifications available for severe weather. And more select features are on their way. Because when it comes to protecting your family and your property, every minute counts.
Unlock Next-Level Safety
AccuWeather Alerts add an extra layer of protection to standard government alerts that is:
Hyper-local: Government alerts pertain to large areas or counties, but we zoom in—to your street address. Select up to 10 specific locations to keep an eye on.
Hyper-accurate: Expert meteorologists work 24/7 to monitor dangerous weather in your area and assess its threat. Alerts offer more detailed information about government watches and warnings so you can make better-informed decisions.
Hyper-fast: We deliver alerts up to twice as fast as other sources, giving you more time to prepare.
Actionable: Alerts categorize weather risk as “Potential,” “Threat,” or “Imminent” and offer clear and concise instructions for taking action.
See the Upgrade
Get Premium+
It's time to act. Try Premium+ 7 days for free and then just $1.99 per month — or $19.99 per year. It takes only seconds to activate and you can cancel anytime. Stay safe. Sign up.
Don’t have the AccuWeather app, yet? Download it for iOS or Android.Report a Typo