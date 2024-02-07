Wintry weather invades Southwest with bursts of snow and slippery travel

The snowy weather in the West won't let up with additional rounds of accumulating powder disrupting travel into the weekend.

An avalanche forced a Nevada ski resort to close for two days and led to a search-and-rescue operation that ended with four people found safe.

The southwestern United States will take the brunt of Mother Nature's wintry blows heading into the weekend as rounds of snow create tricky travel across the Four Corners states, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

By Wednesday morning, the storm that unleashed record-setting rainfall, deadly flooding and mudslides across California buried Flagstaff, Arizona, under 14-16 inches of fresh snow. Through the first seven days of the month, the northern Arizona city has already eclipsed its historical average monthly snowfall for February of around 20 inches.

Experts say Flagstaff will be one of several locations across the Southwestern states that will contend with additional bouts of wintry weather through the end of the week. By Saturday, accumulating snow can extend as far to the north and east as Denver.

"Most of the moisture from this current storm will move to the west of Denver. Conditions will be too warm for snow in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but several inches of snow are likely to pile up in the mountains in northwestern New Mexico through Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

By the end of the week, a new storm will move into the Southwest with another burst of snow and slippery travel. In Utah's Wasatch Range and the Colorado Rockies, there may be no discernible break between one storm and the next.

"This next storm originates from the northern Pacific, and these storms generally bring lower snow levels but a lack of a significant amount of moisture," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Another round of snow is expected for Flagstaff Friday night through Saturday, leading to slow and slippery travel along the high terrain of Interstate 40. The additional snow will be measured in a few inches, as opposed to feet, given the lack of moisture with this storm.

"Denver will get in on snow as well from this storm, with late Friday night into Saturday being the main timeframe when accumulating snow can occur," Bauer said.

AccuWeather's forecast is for 1-3 inches in downtown Denver, with higher amounts to the west and south. The weather will result in poor travel for motorists along Interstates 25 and 70 but excellent conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

"This storm will progress southward Saturday night into Sunday, which could result in accumulating snow getting into New Mexico, potentially down to 4,000 feet. Snow can reach northwestern Texas by the end of the weekend," Bauer said.

The storms will likely pivot away from Las Vegas this weekend for events leading up to the climax of the football season on Sunday.

Although the weekend itself looks dry, AccuWeather meteorologists say those traveling to the city and walking the strip will have to dodge raindrops at times into the end of the week. On Thursday, there is the potential for a few snowflakes to mix with any rain showers as temperatures will be 10 degrees below the historical average of 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

A drier weather pattern will overtake not only Las Vegas, but also the rest of the Southwest later this weekend into early next week.

