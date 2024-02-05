Over 300 mudslides in California as deadly storm damage may reach $11 billion

An atmospheric river unleashed record rainfall in California, causing over 100 mudslides, while winds gusted to 160 mph in the mountains.

Mudslides, floods and debris flows caused serious issues for many communities throughout Southern California on Feb. 5.

A deadly and extreme atmospheric river overtook California Saturday and remained over the southern part of the state through Tuesday. The storm caused record rainfall, heavy snow and high winds, which knocked out power to nearly a million people while snarling travel.

More than 300 mudslides or debris flows were reported and at least three people were killed by falling trees. On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight California counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

Intense storm pummels California

AccuWeather estimates the preliminary total damage and economic loss from the intense storms and record rainfall in California this week will be between $9 billion and $11 billion. The storm is still impacting the most heavily populated part of the state and has caused damage to homes and businesses in highly developed and well-populated areas, including some of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state.

This is a preliminary estimate, as the storm effects are continuing to be felt and some areas of the state have not yet reported complete information about damage, injuries, and other impacts.

On Sunday and Monday, downtown Los Angeles recorded 7.03 inches of rain -- half of their historical average total. It was the highest two-day rainfall ever recorded in February and the third-wettest two days since records began nearly 150 years ago.

Northwest of downtown, several stations reported more than a foot of rain as of Tuesday morning.

Hurricane-force winds plagued the mountains, including the 10,820-foot peak of Ward Mountain, where a gust of 162 mph was clocked. In 2017, Ward Mountain set the state wind gust record of 199 mph. Other impressive wind gusts reported on Sunday included 148 mph at Palisades Tahoe and 125 mph at Mammoth Mountain.

In the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, 3-6 feet of snow was expected, threatening road closures, avalanches and blizzard conditions.

At lower elevations, winds were not as extreme but were unusually high across a wide area, felling trees and knocking out power to nearly 900,000 customers Sunday evening, according to PowerOutage.US.

San Francisco airport reported 67-mph gusts while Sacramento topped out at 59 mph.

As of Tuesday morning, heavy rain was still falling from San Diego to Bakersfield. Joseph Bauer, AccuWeather Meteorologist says "Rain can linger today across the Inland Empire down through Orange and San Diego counties. These areas will likely see additional flooding impacts through the day."



This afternoon, pockets of thunderstorms can develop, which could bring additional locally heavy rainfall, Bauer said. An additional disturbance is expected to arrive Wednesday night. With a moist, onshore flow expected through that time, we expect rain showers to persist into midweek. Any additional rain could aggravate flooding conditions. Dry weather is likely by Friday as high pressure builds offshore.

As the California atmospheric river storm pivots into the southwestern United States midweek, heavy rain will raise the risk of flash flooding as well as unload heavy mountain snow on the region.