Wettest Christmas Eve ever could be in store for LA, San Diego
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Dec. 22, 2021 10:00 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 23, 2021 10:29 AM EST
Heavy rain across California and snow throughout the Sierra Nevada range will kick off a stretch of Southwest storminess, which could make for the wettest Christmas Eve on record.
A potent storm that took aim at the Northwest earlier in the week dropped down into California on Wednesday, setting the region up to receive drought-relieving rain and snow -- and the rainfall could set records on Christmas Eve.
Increasing amounts of moisture moved onshore on Wednesday with snow developing across the Sierra Nevada mountain range. This will be the beginning of an extended stretch of wet weather for the Southwest, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
On Wednesday night, much-needed rain continued falling across the California coast, including San Francisco and San Jose, California. Snow also began across the Sierra Nevada as well as parts of the Klamath Mountains. By the end of the day Wednesday, over an inch of rain had fallen in Blue Canyon, California.
"On Thursday, moisture is expected to expand farther east into the Intermountain West and Rockies, which will help build snowpack but will hinder holiday travel efforts," said Pastelok.
Rain will continue in Sacramento, California, and San Francisco on Thursday, and it is also anticipated to stretch southward into Los Angeles and eventually San Diego. Heavy rain will continue to pound these areas on Thursday night and Friday as well.
"Across Southern California, Friday will be downright miserable for those driving to family gatherings and church services or going to pick out that last-minute Christmas tree," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff. Heavy rain could even impact portions of Arizona on Friday and Friday night.
"Heavy rain is expected to spread over places such as Los Angeles and San Diego, which can lead to ponding of water on the roadways and significantly reduced visibility," warned Duff, adding that excessive water runoff can even lead to localized flooding and mudslides, especially in burn-scar areas.
Officials recommend motorists leave extra space between cars, stay aware of their surroundings and slow down. Driving with caution can help avoid countless accidents during the holiday season.
By Monday morning, up to 8 feet of snow is expected to have fallen across the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada, with at least 3-6 inches of snow in places like Medford, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada. This could cause significant travel delays, particularly on slippery pass roads. Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Northern and Central California including around the Lake Tahoe area in California's Sierra Nevada.
However, snow isn't the only precipitation that could be measured in inches from this event.
"A general 1-2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts are forecast for the end of the week across Southern California, which could make for the wettest Christmas Eve on record in some cities," said Duff.
One of those cities would be Los Angeles, home to nearly 4 million people, which has only had three Christmas Eves where the downtown area has recorded more than 2 inches of rainfall since record-keeping began: 1892, 1916 and 1971.
"2021 could become the fourth depending on the exact timing and intensity of rainfall, and at least an inch of rain in the city seems like a sure bet," said Duff. Anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain could fall in the mountains around Los Angeles. This may even seem reminiscent of when the city received over 2 inches of rain earlier in the month on Dec. 14.
Sacramento, Redding and Fresno could also measure at least an inch from the storm this week, with San Francisco likely having closer to 2 inches through Monday morning. Rain on Friday could be even heavier south of the City of Angels, particularly around San Diego.
"In San Diego, Dec. 24, 1940, holds first place for the most amount of precipitation on Christmas Eve with 1.47 inches of rainfall," Duff said.
Forecasters predict this amount has a good chance of being toppled on Friday. Even though San Diego reported just under an inch of rain with the last storm on Dec. 14, rainfall amounts remain around 66% of December's average as of Wednesday.
Another city that could potentially smash daily precipitation records is Palm Springs, California.
"In Palm Springs, Christmas Eve in 1959 was the wettest on record with 0.44 of an inch of rain, but more than an inch is expected with the coming storm," added Duff. The city received even less rain than the other cities from the previous storm, with less than a third of an inch falling on Dec 14.
While all this rain might be a nuisance for one of the busiest travel times of the year, it could also help relieve some of the drought conditions weighing on the Southwest. Nearly 30% of California is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor. More than 80% of the state is in extreme drought.
Although Los Angeles is on track for its typical December rainfall, the city has received just half of its yearly average so far.
Rain and mountain snow likely won't stop early next week, and waves of moisture are expected to continue pounding the region through the end of December. Some of this snow could even be heavy enough to shut roads down.
"Multiple periods of heavy snow over Donner Pass can close I-80 for a time," said Pastelok, emphasizing the major travel issues that could ensue between Christmas and New Year's Eve.
For those weary of the seemingly endless parade of storms, AccuWeather long-range forecasters predict storms in the West will pack less of a punch after the calendar turns to 2022.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.