Bernie Rayno on the weekend snowfall totals for eastern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist &
Meghan Mussoline, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 5, 2021 12:50 PM EST
After days of scrutiny, Bernie Rayno says "the verdict is in" regarding the forecast of a storm that will move up the coast.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect a significant storm to dump snow across parts of the interior South and up the Eastern Seaboard this weekend — but it will not be a repeat of the blockbuster storm that shattered snowfall records across parts of the East in early February.
"Our storm is not going out to sea. It’s not coming right up the coast. It’s going to do something a little in the middle,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "This is going to be an impactful storm. No doubt about it,” he declared in his Friday morning Weather Insider podcast.
Forecasters have been keeping tabs on the major snowstorm potential all week and closely analyzing how it may track. A storm route that hugs the coast would spell the biggest snowstorm scenario for the Northeast, but a storm that charges out to sea would bring little to no snow for the same areas. Confidence was growing on Thursday and Friday that it will likely take a path somewhere in between those two projections, and as Rayno explained, still bring a significant amount of snow and impacts to some areas along the coast.
But, for the snow-weary and those with sore backs from shoveling 2-3 feet of that snow that buried parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York state earlier this week, the weekend storm is not expected to reach the same magnitude. The amount of snow is predicted to cause travel disruptions, but due to snowfall intensity, it should be more manageable for road crews to keep up with across most of the Northeast.
Forecasters say that two separate storms — one that will press eastward across the Midwest and another that will develop over the Southeast and then track offshore of the East Coast — will not merge to produce a powerhouse storm that would cause extreme snowfall rates and blizzard conditions like the last one.
Due to the offshore track, the heaviest amounts of snow will also be skewed farther to the east compared to the last storm.
"That 3-inch line will go right up the I-95,” Rayno said. AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow in New York City, Philadelphia and D.C.
"Some of the snow may melt as it falls, especially on paved surfaces during the daylight hours on Sunday, and this can cut down on the accumulation somewhat in these metro areas," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained.
However, if the storm manages to strengthen enough, a heavier rate of snow could negate that effect and the swath of 3-6 inches of snow may extend northwestward across the I-95 corridor and the bulk of these same metro areas, forecasters warn.
"Just south and east of those areas, you will start to get into the 3- to 6-inch band,” Rayno said. "That does include Atlantic City and the central New Jersey coast. I think central and eastern Long Island [will pick up] a solid 3-6 inches and then extending up into New England around Boston with 3-6 inches."
Widespread amounts of 3-6 inches of snow are likely to extend all the way from eastern Tennessee to southeastern New Jersey, Long Island, New York and southern and eastern New England. Part of southeastern Massachusetts may pick up 6-12 inches from the storm as well.
The heaviest amount of snow, from 6 to 12 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches is forecast to fall over the mountains of western North Carolina.
Accumulating snow may graze the northern and western suburbs of Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, with up to a few inches forecast for part of the Richmond, Virginia, area, and several inches in store for Roanoke and Charlottesville, Virginia.
If the storm intensifies a bit more as it moves over the Atlantic, then heavier snow may fall farther west across New England as well. At this time, 3-6 inches of snow is forecast for Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Portland, Maine; and Boston.
Farther to the west, across interior areas of the region, the coastal storm may struggle to produce much in the way of snow.
"Snowfall for much of the area from central Pennsylvania to the northern Hudson Valley of New York state is likely to be light with this event and on the order of a coating to an inch or two," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
Even though the storm is expected to be impactful for coastal areas of New York state, the opposite end of the state, along with other areas around the Great Lakes in Michigan and Pennsylvania, is likely to see more significant snowfall accumulations due to a lake-effect snow event over the weekend.
The flow of Arctic air across the largely unfrozen waters of the Great Lakes will unleash bands of heavy lake-effect snow in multiple rounds through next week. Through Saturday night, up to a few feet of snow can fall east of Lake Superior with 1-2 feet of snow possible in the snow belts on the eastern shores of lakes Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario.
On Saturday, the colder, northern portion of the Southern storm is forecast to begin producing snow over parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and western Tennessee. These areas can expect anything from a spotty light coating of snow to as much as an inch or two.
As the Southern storm rolls northeastward, accumulating snow will break out over parts of eastern Tennessee, northern Alabama, northern Georgia, upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina late Saturday and Saturday night. Snowflakes could even be spotted around Atlanta for a time Saturday night.
On Saturday night, snow is then predicted to expand northeastward from southwestern Virginia to eastern and northern Virginia, through much of West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, southern New Jersey and south-central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Since much of this snow is forecast to fall on Saturday night when road surface temperatures will dip, travel can be hazardous with many paved and concrete surfaces likely to be slushy and snow-covered. By Sunday, snowfall will make its way into much of New England.
AccuWeather forecasters say it won't be time to put away the snow shovels or snowblowers after the weekend storm. There will likely be more opportunities for snow on several occasions over the next week or two as Arctic air will plunge southward from central Canada and sprawl across the central and eastern U.S. -- and an active storm track is predicted to continue.
AccuWeather meteorologists have already been busy monitoring the potential for another double-barreled storm destined to spread a swath of accumulating snow from parts of the Midwest to portions of the South and perhaps much of the Northeast spanning Monday night to Tuesday night.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.