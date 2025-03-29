Waves of storms to enter the West into midweek

Two storms will charge into areas of California and Oregon into the middle of the week, overspreading rain and snow as they advance inland.

The weather pattern in the western U.S. over the upcoming week will feature two primary storms barreling into the region, one that will move onto Northern California coast before tracking northward and one that will take aim more directly at the Pacific Northwest.

Forecasters break down the pattern have noted that while it is two separate features spreading precipitation across the region, a lot of locations will not observe an appreciable break between the two from later Sunday to Tuesday.

Late-weekend storm

"This is an interesting setup as the upper-level pattern has allowed for these surface low pressure systems to orbit each other. The first system will bring rain ashore then slide northward up the coast and become absorbed by the next storm. The second zone of low pressure will then come ashore after remaining around in the Pacific for a day longer than usual," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson.

Places like San Francisco, Medford, Oregon, to Portland, Oregon, will be among some cities to see rounds of rain and showers, starting with the initial storm on Sunday. For those same areas, temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Sunday as the storm approaches, but the stormy pattern will usher in slightly cooler conditions as the workweek commences.

"The first storm will brush the shore, bringing coastal rain and showers from Central California during the late-night hours on Saturday through the morning of Sunday, moving up north through Seattle by Sunday evening," detailed Hinson.

Hinson added that while there will be some snow accumulation across the highest mountain peaks, there is not expected to be a notable snowfall with this first storm along the Sierra and up into the Cascades compared to what the secondary storm will bring.

Snow levels on Sunday will decline to roughly 5,000-6,000 feet across the Klamath Mountains and portions of the Sierra Nevada.

Temperatures are expected to gradually decline from widespread 60s Fahrenheit along the California and Oregon coast to the lower to middle 50s into the midweek period. Most spots will observe temperatures between 5-10 degrees F below the historical average for early April as a southward dip in the jet stream becomes more pronounced.

Early week storm

"The second storm will impact locations in the Pacific Northwest more directly, pushing ashore in Northern California on Tuesday morning. This will bring heavier rains and perhaps some thunder to the Northern California and southern Oregon coast, moving inland and giving Central California another round of showers," noted Hinson.

While winds over the open waters off of Oregon can become rather gusty as the secondary storm rotates offshore on Monday, most locations over land will observe occasional gusts peaking between 20 and 40 mph as rain advances inland.

Forecasters note that snow levels are projected to drop into early next week to 3,000-4,000 feet as temperatures decline and the storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest states.

"Across the mountainous terrain, snow is going to be more prevalent in this early week event, though nothing comparable to previous events this year," added Hinson.

Travel delays or even roadway closures can occur along mountain roads and passes. Travelers are always encouraged to check the status of road and weather conditions prior to starting their journey.

Later in the week, a drier setup is expected to encompass the West Coast with gradual rising of temperatures. Lingering precipitation from storms will slowly advance across the Rockies and emerge into the Plains in time for the upcoming weekend.

