Treacherous travel, bitter cold linger in wake of historic nor'easter
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 29, 2022 12:36 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 30, 2022 12:17 PM EST
Numerous cars were stuck trying to get around in the heavy snow, including some on the highway too. Others took to the roads in their snow boots to get around in the deep snow.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the effects from the latest bomb cyclone to impact the Northeast can persist long after the last flake falls as crews work tirelessly to move the mountains of snow and restore power amid bitterly cold air. Dangerously low AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are posing a risk to those cleaning up in the wake of the snowstorm and the hundreds of thousands left without heat.
The nor'easter unloaded feet of snow, high winds, coastal flooding and an all-out blizzard from New Jersey to Maine on Saturday. By early Sunday morning, the quick-hitting but powerful snowstorm had exited the region, but the lengthy process of snow removal and power restoration will have just begun.
"Residents of the Northeast will not be out of the woods with this latest storm even though the snow has ended," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Frigid conditions were in place across the Northeast on Sunday morning, Jan 30, 2022. (AccuWeather)
Despite the return of some sunshine on Sunday, high temperatures are only projected to top out in the teens and 20s F across the region, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures continuing to lag behind the actual thermometer reading by 5-15 degrees, on average.
The continued Arctic chill will make it difficult for those left without power to properly stay warm, and public warming centers should be utilized as needed to prevent cold-related injuries. Experts urge those with power generators to make sure they are utilized properly and are not kept running inside of a garage as that can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
It's especially important to dress in layers if you are cleaning up the snow, as excessive sweating while shoveling can cause hypothermia to set in quickly if you take a break for a period of time, according to Benz.
The icy wind will not only make it difficult to stay warm but also cause prolonged travel problems on the roadways, forecasters say.
"Gusty winds will continue to blow and swirl snow all around for much of New England through Sunday, making cleanup difficult," Benz said.
Roadways that have previously been cleared may once again be covered with snow and become slippery for motorists. Snow piles as high as two-story buildings will also make it very difficult for motorists to have clear visibility at intersections and in parking lots.
"The storm’s effects on travel can linger for days due to the number of crews and aircraft displaced by the storm and the amount of snow that the storm will unload," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Monday will feature continued dry weather across the region, with the likelihood of more sunshine and temperatures trending upward by 5-10 degrees from their levels at the end of the weekend.
"Following the Arctic cold into the start of the week, temperatures will moderate during the middle of the week, and that should help with cleanup," Sosnowski said, adding that could also help travel to get back on track.
During the moderating trend, pedestrians and motorists will need to continue to exercise caution as snow begins to melt during the day may turn to ice at night.
Even as the latest snowstorm was in its early stages of development, AccuWeather meteorologists were already tracking the next storm that will take shape across the center of the country around Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2. This storm will assist in the warming trend across the East during the latter half of the week, but will also bring the potential for a variety of precipitation in the form of snow, ice and rain.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Treacherous travel, bitter cold linger in wake of historic nor'easter
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 29, 2022 12:36 PM EST | Updated Jan. 30, 2022 12:17 PM EST
Numerous cars were stuck trying to get around in the heavy snow, including some on the highway too. Others took to the roads in their snow boots to get around in the deep snow.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the effects from the latest bomb cyclone to impact the Northeast can persist long after the last flake falls as crews work tirelessly to move the mountains of snow and restore power amid bitterly cold air. Dangerously low AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are posing a risk to those cleaning up in the wake of the snowstorm and the hundreds of thousands left without heat.
The nor'easter unloaded feet of snow, high winds, coastal flooding and an all-out blizzard from New Jersey to Maine on Saturday. By early Sunday morning, the quick-hitting but powerful snowstorm had exited the region, but the lengthy process of snow removal and power restoration will have just begun.
"Residents of the Northeast will not be out of the woods with this latest storm even though the snow has ended," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Frigid conditions were in place across the Northeast on Sunday morning, Jan 30, 2022. (AccuWeather)
Despite the return of some sunshine on Sunday, high temperatures are only projected to top out in the teens and 20s F across the region, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures continuing to lag behind the actual thermometer reading by 5-15 degrees, on average.
The continued Arctic chill will make it difficult for those left without power to properly stay warm, and public warming centers should be utilized as needed to prevent cold-related injuries. Experts urge those with power generators to make sure they are utilized properly and are not kept running inside of a garage as that can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
It's especially important to dress in layers if you are cleaning up the snow, as excessive sweating while shoveling can cause hypothermia to set in quickly if you take a break for a period of time, according to Benz.
The icy wind will not only make it difficult to stay warm but also cause prolonged travel problems on the roadways, forecasters say.
"Gusty winds will continue to blow and swirl snow all around for much of New England through Sunday, making cleanup difficult," Benz said.
Roadways that have previously been cleared may once again be covered with snow and become slippery for motorists. Snow piles as high as two-story buildings will also make it very difficult for motorists to have clear visibility at intersections and in parking lots.
"The storm’s effects on travel can linger for days due to the number of crews and aircraft displaced by the storm and the amount of snow that the storm will unload," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Monday will feature continued dry weather across the region, with the likelihood of more sunshine and temperatures trending upward by 5-10 degrees from their levels at the end of the weekend.
"Following the Arctic cold into the start of the week, temperatures will moderate during the middle of the week, and that should help with cleanup," Sosnowski said, adding that could also help travel to get back on track.
During the moderating trend, pedestrians and motorists will need to continue to exercise caution as snow begins to melt during the day may turn to ice at night.
Even as the latest snowstorm was in its early stages of development, AccuWeather meteorologists were already tracking the next storm that will take shape across the center of the country around Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2. This storm will assist in the warming trend across the East during the latter half of the week, but will also bring the potential for a variety of precipitation in the form of snow, ice and rain.
In other news:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo