Storm set to bring first accumulating snowfall of season to Chicago
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Dec. 28, 2021 9:18 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 28, 2021 9:33 AM EST
Motorists in Minnesota near Detroit Lakes had snow, wind and ice causing hazardous driving conditions, resulting in some semis to jackknife.
Snow lovers waiting for the first measurable snowfall of winter in Chicago will finally get their wish this week.
Earlier this month, the city broke its record for the latest first snowfall of the season, which was previously Dec. 20, 2012. However, AccuWeather forecasters predict that the opportunity for Chicago to end its snowless streak is approaching rapidly as rain and snow are expected across the north-central region of the United States Tuesday.
"Two low pressure systems will interact with each other as they migrate into the Midwest and Great Lakes on Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
Snow will likely start falling across the Windy City Tuesday morning before rain and even sleet gradually mix in throughout the day as temperatures rise close to 40 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon.
"Chicago will have a decent shot to get its first measurable amount of snow [Tuesday], especially during the morning when temperatures are still below freezing for most spots," said Sadvary, adding that some areas may not see much snow on the ground for long as rainfall mixes in.
With sufficiently cold air in place ahead of these storms, about 1-3 inches of slushy snow are anticipated from this event for Chicagoland, and roads are expected to become less icy as the sun rises higher in the sky Tuesday. Higher amounts of snow are anticipated to the northwest of the city itself.
"There could be some slick travel spots as a result of this storm, so use caution if you plan to hit the roads," warned Sadvary.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office of Chicago issued a winter weather advisory for the area on Tuesday, cautioning motorists of slippery travel from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time across northern Illinois. Forecasters are urging those out and about to slow down and leave early to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.
Precipitation is expected to wrap up Tuesday evening as rain, but residents should brace themselves for another round this week. If Tuesday's event doesn't give the metro its measurable snowfall to break the streak, there'll be another opportunity Wednesday night.
While the precipitation could begin as a mix of rain and snow, snow is anticipated to fall across the metro for most of the event as temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight. Though little to no accumulation of snow is forecast, there is still the chance it could produce the first measurable snow of the season, ending the long lack of significant snow for the Windy City.
Another storm is expected to move into the region as the calendar turns to 2022, possibly hindering any New Year's plans. Rain could move into Chicago Friday night and may last into New Year's Day, where it could potentially mix with snow in the morning.
There's still some potential for this rain to arrive as snow for parts of the region, however.
"The track of the next storm at the start of the new year is uncertain but could determine whether a snowstorm occurs across the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, adding that snow and windy conditions are possible around Chicago. AccuWeather forecasters are currently predicting temperatures above freezing Friday night for the city.
