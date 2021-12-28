Storm brings first accumulating snowfall of season to Chicago
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Dec. 28, 2021 9:18 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 28, 2021 3:32 PM EST
Motorists in Minnesota near Detroit Lakes had snow, wind and ice causing hazardous driving conditions, resulting in some semis to jackknife.
Snow lovers waiting for the first measurable snowfall of winter in Chicago finally got their wish on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the city broke its record for the latest first snowfall of the season, which was previously Dec. 20, 2012. A winter storm tracking through the north-central U.S. delivered the first measurable snow at O'Hare International Airport since March 15, 2021, or 287 days ago.
"[Dec.] 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record," the National Weather Service in Chicago said after 0.1 of an inch was measured at 12:10 p.m. local time.
Moderate to heavy snow was expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon around Chicago, and the snow was contributing to reports of poor visibility at times.
With sufficiently cold air in place ahead of these storms, about 1-3 inches of slushy snow are anticipated from this event for Chicagoland, and roads are expected to become less icy as the sun rises higher in the sky Tuesday. Higher amounts of snow are anticipated to the northwest of the city itself.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office of Chicago issued a winter weather advisory for the area on Tuesday, cautioning motorists of slippery travel from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time across northern Illinois. Forecasters are urging those out and about to slow down and leave early to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.
Precipitation is expected to wrap up Tuesday evening as rain, but residents should brace themselves for more rounds of snow and a wintry mix into this weekend.
A light snowfall is in store for Wednesday night. While the precipitation could begin as a mix of rain and snow, snow is anticipated to fall across the metro for most of the event as temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight.
A much larger storm may threaten the Chicago area and a vast stretch from the central Plains to the Great Lakes region as 2021 draws to a close and 2022 begins.
Rain or snow could move into Chicago Friday night and may last into New Year's Day.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"The track of the next storm at the start of the new year is uncertain but could determine whether a snowstorm occurs across the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, adding that snow and windy conditions are possible around Chicago. AccuWeather forecasters are currently predicting temperatures above freezing Friday night for the city.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Storm brings first accumulating snowfall of season to Chicago
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Dec. 28, 2021 9:18 AM EST | Updated Dec. 28, 2021 3:32 PM EST
Motorists in Minnesota near Detroit Lakes had snow, wind and ice causing hazardous driving conditions, resulting in some semis to jackknife.
Snow lovers waiting for the first measurable snowfall of winter in Chicago finally got their wish on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the city broke its record for the latest first snowfall of the season, which was previously Dec. 20, 2012. A winter storm tracking through the north-central U.S. delivered the first measurable snow at O'Hare International Airport since March 15, 2021, or 287 days ago.
"[Dec.] 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record," the National Weather Service in Chicago said after 0.1 of an inch was measured at 12:10 p.m. local time.
Moderate to heavy snow was expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon around Chicago, and the snow was contributing to reports of poor visibility at times.
With sufficiently cold air in place ahead of these storms, about 1-3 inches of slushy snow are anticipated from this event for Chicagoland, and roads are expected to become less icy as the sun rises higher in the sky Tuesday. Higher amounts of snow are anticipated to the northwest of the city itself.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office of Chicago issued a winter weather advisory for the area on Tuesday, cautioning motorists of slippery travel from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time across northern Illinois. Forecasters are urging those out and about to slow down and leave early to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.
Precipitation is expected to wrap up Tuesday evening as rain, but residents should brace themselves for more rounds of snow and a wintry mix into this weekend.
A light snowfall is in store for Wednesday night. While the precipitation could begin as a mix of rain and snow, snow is anticipated to fall across the metro for most of the event as temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight.
A much larger storm may threaten the Chicago area and a vast stretch from the central Plains to the Great Lakes region as 2021 draws to a close and 2022 begins.
Rain or snow could move into Chicago Friday night and may last into New Year's Day.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"The track of the next storm at the start of the new year is uncertain but could determine whether a snowstorm occurs across the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, adding that snow and windy conditions are possible around Chicago. AccuWeather forecasters are currently predicting temperatures above freezing Friday night for the city.
More to see:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo