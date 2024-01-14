Southern US storm ushering in frigid air, ice and snow could halt travel

An impactful pattern bringing frigid air, ice and snow across the Southern states early this week could result in numerous power outages across the region and bring area travel to a standstill.

Copied

A cold storm will spread a substantial amount of snow and ice from the south-central United States to the interior Southeast into the new week.

A dramatic southward push of Arctic air into the eastern two thirds of the country this week will result in bitterly cold conditions with temperatures trending 20-40 degrees Fahrenheit below typical mid-January values. For some areas, the brisk weather into this week will be the coldest conditions observed since December of 2022.

At the start of the week, daytime temperatures are expected to range in the single digits across parts of the southern Plains and only reach into the teens to 20s across much of northern and central Texas into the Mississippi Valley. Meanwhile, locations farther north into the central and northern Plains will continue to bear the brunt of the frigid conditions with daytime temperatures not even surpassing zero degrees early this week.

Bitter cold air to sweep across the South

"Residents of the region will want to keep cold-weather gear handy to reduce the risk of frost bite and hypothermia. The bitter cold could threaten livestock as well as individuals who do not have proper shelter or heating," cautioned AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Communities along the Gulf Coast and into the Tennessee Valley will also endure brisk temperatures this week. Cities such as Houston, Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama, will dip into the 30s at times early this week during the daytime, with brisk overnight lows into the 10s or 20s.

Residents across the South are urged to make sure their homes are adequately prepped for the bitter cold. Wrapping any exposed pipes, disconnecting and covering exterior hose spigots and even leaving interior faucets on slightly to drip to avoid frozen or burst pipes.

Floridans will not miss out on the influx of chilly conditions, as they are expected to drop between 10-20 degrees from early to midweek. Temperatures will start out with widespread 60s in the north to 80s in the south, then fall to the upper 40s in the Panhandle to lower 70s across the southern tip.

Cities such as Tallahassee, Florida, are projected to trend from a daytime high near 70 degrees on Monday to the upper 40s by Wednesday. Overnight temperatures can drop into the 20s and 30s across the northern third of the state during the first half of the week.

By late week, conditions are expected to gradually turn warmer across Florida and closer to typical mid-January values, but can trend cooler again over the weekend.

Snow and ice to snarl travel from Texas to the Appalachians

The amplified southward dip in the jet stream in place across the center of the nation will not only deliver waves of Arctic air this week that can challenge records across the Central states, but also usher in a stormy stretch across the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys.

This will be the first storm with snow and ice to extend its reach to the Southern states this season, which can pose an added challenge for out-of-winter-driving-practice travelers. Through Monday night, a swath of 1-3 inches of snow can fall from far southern Missouri, eastern Oklahoma and far northeastern Texas through the Tennessee Valley and Appalachians.

"Travel will be difficult in any areas that see freezing rain, sleet or snow, especially across overpasses and bridges as they will be the ones to ice up initially," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

A corridor of 3-6 inches of snow can occur from southern Arkansas, southern and eastern Tennessee into parts of West Virginia. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 12 inches.

Forecasters say that flakes could reach parts central Tennessee, including Nashville, by Sunday night, and snowfall accumulations in Music City could range between 2 and 4 inches. As the storm advances eastward, snow could spread to areas of Virginia and West Virginia by the afternoon hours on Monday.

In addition to the challenges that accumulating snow and frigid conditions can bring to the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that this storm can also spread a swath of ice from central Texas to far southeastern Tennessee from late Sunday to Monday night.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Cities on track to receive ice across Texas include Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Tyler and even parts of Houston. Even a thin coating of ice can create dangerous conditions for travelers and motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads if possible.

Ice accumulations on tree limbs and power lines can result in power outages across the affected region. Coupled with the dangerously cold air in place, power outages and the lack of a heating source could quickly create a hazardous situation for residents.

The record-challenging temperatures expected to grip the region for the upcoming days can result in a spike in heating needs, and subsequently put stress on the electrical grid.

"Any time cold waves are accompanied by snow or ice, the impact to people, businesses and the power grid can be substantially amplified," warned AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.