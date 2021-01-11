Massive snowstorm turns deadly, strands thousands in western Japan
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 11, 2021 8:41 AM EST
A potent winter storm pounded the west coast of central Japan from late last week into the weekend and buried some areas with over 3 feet of snow (about 1 meter). Officials said at least eight deaths were being attributed to the storm, which also wreaked havoc on travel by stranding 1,500 vehicles on a major highway.
The heaviest snow fell along the west-central coast of Japan across the prefectures of Niigata and Toyama. This region is no stranger to heavy snowfall, especially in the mountains just inland from the coast. However, unusually cold air moving across the region allowed heavy snow to fall down to sea level and in areas that usually do not get this heavy of snow.
The snow depth in the city of Toyama surpassed about 3.3 feet (1 meter) for the first time in 35 years, according to NHK, the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation.
The snow depth is a measurement of the snow on the ground through the winter season so far and is not a direct result of this storm system.
Even heavier snow fell farther to the north in Takada where an astounding snow depth of 8.2 feet (249 cm) was reported, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. The measurement was taken near sea level which makes the observation rather unusual. Typically, snow that deep is typically reserved for the nearby mountainous areas.
Snow depths in excess of about 10 feet (3 meters) are typically reported across some of the mountainous terrain of western Japan and have led to great ski conditions.
Fukui City is hit by heavy snow in Fukui Prefecture, district along the Sea of Japan, in January 11, 2021. Lots of vehicles have been stuck in snow, and Japan Self Defense Force officials remove the snow from the street. (The Yomiuri Shimbun )
All of this heavy snow led to significant disruptions across the region late last week and through the weekend. Local media reported eight fatalities resulting from the storm, several of which involved people being buried during snow removal work.
During the worst of the snow, about 1,500 vehicles were stranded on the Hokuriku Expressway in Fukui Perfection. The road is a toll road that runs along the west coast of central Japan. As of Monday morning, local time, about 100 cars were still stranded. This comes after 1,000 vehicles were stranded on a highway in Niigata after heavy snow in December.
AccuWeather meteorologists continue to track the threat of more snow across the region through the course of the week, but the snow during the next few days is expected to pale in comparison to the snow that was seen late last week and into the weekend.
Low pressure can bring low elevation rain and mountain snow to much of Japan Monday night into Tuesday. Milder air will cause many of the coastal parts of western Japan that got the recent heavy snow to get rain as this storm moves through.
Another storm can bring rain and snow to northern Japan from Wednesday into Thursday as southern Japan dries out.
Milder air this week should allow snow to start melting in coastal areas. As such, residents will want to remain vigilant for snow and ice that could fall from buildings.
