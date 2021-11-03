Winter travel could be even slower than usual in these 11 states
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Nov. 3, 2021 3:43 PM EDT
AccuWeather has confirmed six states are short 100 or more drivers to clear interstates and highways. Find out if that means where you live.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wasted no time in preparing to keep the roads clear during the oncoming winter season -- their salt barns are stocked, the trucks are prepped and all the pre-checks are done. However, Ohio, along with at least ten other states, is facing a critical setback: a shortage in snowplow drivers
Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island and Wyoming -- all of which typically have snow coating their streets during the winter months -- are all seeing staff shortages when it comes to snowplow drivers this season. In addition, six of these states -- Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri and Colorado -- are each looking to hire over 100 people for the job.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In Colorado, where winter operations are "the bread and butter" of the state's Department of Transportation (CDOT), the department is seeing a shortage of about 18% to 19% of their snowplow operators, John Lorme, director of Maintenance and Operations for the CDOT, told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor. Normally they see a shortage of around 10% when taking into account promotions, job turnover, etc.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeing a shortage of snowplow drivers ahead of the 2021 winter season. (Ohio Department of Transportation)
The CDOT currently has about 190 permanent positions available for entry-level maintenance with roughly 100 other temporary positions open, he added.
The ODOT also has more than 190 positions open. Traditionally, most of their seasonal employees come from rural areas of the state, ODOT Public Information Officer Matt Bruning told Victor. It is a bit more challenging to find seasonal employees in the cities due to people with commercial driver's licenses having more options, but this year proved to be a larger challenge overall.
"In some parts of the state, our applications are down about 50% from where they would expect to be," Bruning said. "The good thing is, we have drivers. We have people who will get the roads clear in Ohio. How many seasonal [workers] we get will determine how quickly we get those roads cleared."
The ODOT is responsible for all of the state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities, as well as all of the interstates across Ohio -- that adds up to about over 49,000 lane-miles of roadway, Bruning said. The department has a goal to get the primary roads clear within two hours of the end of a snow event and the secondary routes within four hours. While the department hits that goal 95% of the time, Bruning said, this year might prove to be a bit more challenging.
Road salt is loaded onto a truck to prepare to clear the roads. (Ohio Department of Transportation)
"If we don't have the adequate number of drivers that we need to get the job done quickly, that certainly could lag," Bruning said. "We could certainly take longer to get those roads back up to speed. We don't want that to happen, but certainly, if we don't have the folks to make sure we have enough people to fill all of the routes that are out there, time is going to be the thing that's going to really be a difference."
Both entities are enlisting the help of job fairs and social media, and the CDOT has even shifted hiring practices. While they typically try and hire someone with a commercial driver's license and at least two years of construction experience or heavy equipment operation, they will be able to train and certify commercial motor vehicle operators after hiring people who might not have any prior experience.
A shortage in winter tires could also impact winter travel this season with Goodyear, in particular, expecting to be 5 million tires short this year, according to NBC Montana. Some have blamed it on both a rubber and worker shortage, not to mention backlog.
Tire salespeople at Kelleher Tire, a tire store in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, are telling their customers to consider getting snow tires sooner rather than later this season since supply and demand may hurt last-minute customers, WBRE reported. The price of snow tires has hiked up by about 20% since the start of the year, meaning a $100 tire could cost $120.
"Do it now," said Scott Fabbri, a salesman at the Kelleher Tire. "Don't procrastinate, especially this season."
Reporting by Emmy Victor.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Winter travel could be even slower than usual in these 11 states
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Nov. 3, 2021 3:43 PM EDT
AccuWeather has confirmed six states are short 100 or more drivers to clear interstates and highways. Find out if that means where you live.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wasted no time in preparing to keep the roads clear during the oncoming winter season -- their salt barns are stocked, the trucks are prepped and all the pre-checks are done. However, Ohio, along with at least ten other states, is facing a critical setback: a shortage in snowplow drivers
Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island and Wyoming -- all of which typically have snow coating their streets during the winter months -- are all seeing staff shortages when it comes to snowplow drivers this season. In addition, six of these states -- Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri and Colorado -- are each looking to hire over 100 people for the job.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In Colorado, where winter operations are "the bread and butter" of the state's Department of Transportation (CDOT), the department is seeing a shortage of about 18% to 19% of their snowplow operators, John Lorme, director of Maintenance and Operations for the CDOT, told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor. Normally they see a shortage of around 10% when taking into account promotions, job turnover, etc.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeing a shortage of snowplow drivers ahead of the 2021 winter season. (Ohio Department of Transportation)
The CDOT currently has about 190 permanent positions available for entry-level maintenance with roughly 100 other temporary positions open, he added.
The ODOT also has more than 190 positions open. Traditionally, most of their seasonal employees come from rural areas of the state, ODOT Public Information Officer Matt Bruning told Victor. It is a bit more challenging to find seasonal employees in the cities due to people with commercial driver's licenses having more options, but this year proved to be a larger challenge overall.
"In some parts of the state, our applications are down about 50% from where they would expect to be," Bruning said. "The good thing is, we have drivers. We have people who will get the roads clear in Ohio. How many seasonal [workers] we get will determine how quickly we get those roads cleared."
The ODOT is responsible for all of the state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities, as well as all of the interstates across Ohio -- that adds up to about over 49,000 lane-miles of roadway, Bruning said. The department has a goal to get the primary roads clear within two hours of the end of a snow event and the secondary routes within four hours. While the department hits that goal 95% of the time, Bruning said, this year might prove to be a bit more challenging.
Road salt is loaded onto a truck to prepare to clear the roads. (Ohio Department of Transportation)
"If we don't have the adequate number of drivers that we need to get the job done quickly, that certainly could lag," Bruning said. "We could certainly take longer to get those roads back up to speed. We don't want that to happen, but certainly, if we don't have the folks to make sure we have enough people to fill all of the routes that are out there, time is going to be the thing that's going to really be a difference."
Both entities are enlisting the help of job fairs and social media, and the CDOT has even shifted hiring practices. While they typically try and hire someone with a commercial driver's license and at least two years of construction experience or heavy equipment operation, they will be able to train and certify commercial motor vehicle operators after hiring people who might not have any prior experience.
A shortage in winter tires could also impact winter travel this season with Goodyear, in particular, expecting to be 5 million tires short this year, according to NBC Montana. Some have blamed it on both a rubber and worker shortage, not to mention backlog.
Tire salespeople at Kelleher Tire, a tire store in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, are telling their customers to consider getting snow tires sooner rather than later this season since supply and demand may hurt last-minute customers, WBRE reported. The price of snow tires has hiked up by about 20% since the start of the year, meaning a $100 tire could cost $120.
"Do it now," said Scott Fabbri, a salesman at the Kelleher Tire. "Don't procrastinate, especially this season."
Reporting by Emmy Victor.
See also:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo