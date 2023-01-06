AccuWeather forecasters monitor snow prospects for Midwest, Northeast

Major cities in the mid-Atlantic could end a snow drought during the wintry pattern. Plus, the final wave of snow has the potential to be significant for parts of the Northeast next week.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A push of cold air will set the table for wintry weather across the Midwest and Northeast over the weekend.

As the first weekend of January gets underway, more wintry conditions will be settling in across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Colder air will set the stage for a couple of rounds of snow for areas from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic, which could culminate in an extensive blast of snow for some areas by late next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The first wave of snow will be more of a nuisance with generally light accumulations, but some major cities along the I-95 corridor may pick up measurable snow for the first time since early last March.

The culprit behind the first round of winter precipitation will be a fragment of what was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean that brought torrential rain, flooding and power outages to California from Wednesday to Thursday. A piece of the storm will sneak eastward from the Plains to the Ohio Valley this weekend and into the East by early in the week.

A narrow zone of snow and wintry mix will slide across the Interstate 70 corridor, more or less, but can extend as far to the north as part of I-80 in the Midwest spanning Saturday night and Sunday. Any accumulation on the roads is likely to be light and may struggle to bring much more than just wet pavement to a small amount of slush.

A few locations from parts of Missouri to Illinois, Indiana and Ohio can pick up a couple of inches mainly on non-paved surfaces, in places where mostly snow manages to fall.

As this weak storm moves along farther to the east, snow and a wintry mix will spread into the central Appalachians Sunday night, where similar conditions are likely with areas of slush and a light accumulation.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

There are a number of factors that will determine how much snow is able to accumulate as the system pushes east of the Appalachians late Sunday night to Monday, including the amount of moisture that will be available, air temperatures and the intensity of the storm since it may strengthen at the last minute. Should all the pieces fall into place, it is possible for areas from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore and Philadelphia to pick up perhaps a coating to an inch or two of snow.

Farther up the Atlantic coast, New York City may be close to the northern edge of the snow and wintry mix zone, but the Big Apple could manage to pick up a coating or so of slush.

The last time New York City received 0.1 of an inch of snow or greater (measurable snow) was on March 9, when a mere 0.4 of an inch fell. For Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., measurable snow fell a few days later on March 12. Both cities picked up less than an inch of snow from that storm system.

"At the very least, the Monday morning commute will be messy for some locations, especially in some of the slightly colder, northern and western suburbs of the I-95 mid-Atlantic cities," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

Rain is likely to fall from much of central and southeastern Virginia to southern New Jersey, Long Island, New York and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Another opportunity may arise for much more substantial snow or a wintry mix in the Northeast spanning late next week to next weekend, but that will be dependent on several factors.

"First, a storm around Jan. 11-12 now appears most likely to push straight eastward and out to sea," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. This particular storm is part of a couple of weaker systems that will bring moderate rain and mountain snow to California this weekend.

Following the weaker storm train, another more potent storm will trek eastward from the West Coast, forecasters say.

"A major storm that will swing onshore in California early next week is the one to watch for trouble from snow and rain in the East by next weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. Typically, the latitude at which a storm enters the Pacific coast is similar to that at which the storm exits the East coast.

However, when storms try to strengthen along the Atlantic coast, they can begin to travel farther to the north.

The speed of the storm's strengthening will play a role in the northward extent of snow and will also make the difference in where rain versus snow falls from the Tennessee and Ohio valleys to the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England.

Other weather systems will also influence the storm's track as it shifts eastward, and the track will determine where exactly wintry weather occurs, Pastelok explained.

"The most likely option is for rain or a wintry mix from Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston with snow or a wintry mix over the interior, but that could change as the storm track shifts," Pastelok said, adding that the storm is still about a week away.

Big bends in the jet stream are likely to develop across North America by next weekend, and that indicates the potential for a major storm.

The extent and timing of storm-related travel disruptions across the Midwest and Northeast will become clearer in the coming days. AccuWeather meteorologists urge people to continue checking back as details will continue to be fine-tuned.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.