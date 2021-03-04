Return to cold winter reality in order for Northern Plains next week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 5, 2021 6:44 AM EST
The winter storm that swept through the state of Texas causing historic cold spells and power outages was estimated by AccuWeather to have caused $155 billion in economic loss.
Following a cold -- and in some cases record cold -- February, the beginning of March has been a complete turnaround in the northern Plains. However, Mother Nature may be about to remind residents that winter is not over yet.
After temperatures for Bismarck, North Dakota, averaged 7.6 degrees Fahrenheit below normal in February, the first four days of March have averaged 14.9 degrees above normal. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were above 60 degrees, compared to a normal high of only 34 degrees.
These temperatures more representative of April or even May will continue into early next week.
"Cities like Rapid City, South Dakota, will enjoy several days of high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and 60s through the beginning of the upcoming week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
The northward movement of the jet stream will begin to shift eastward by Tuesday, providing the East with warmer air. This will allow cooler air to filter into the northern Plains.
"The cooling trend will begin on Tuesday night and high temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to climb to normal levels," Gilbert said.
At the same time, low pressure may move into the northern or central Plains. As colder air moves southward on the north side of the storm, an area of snow could develop from the northern Rockies to the northern Plains and southern Canada.
"This push of colder air may even be accompanied by snow and breezier conditions for some across the northern Plains," Gilbert said.
While the amount and exact area of snow are unclear at this time, high winds are more of a certainty. Unfortunately, if snow is light or fails to materialize at all, the winds could create an enhanced fire risk given expansive moderate to severe drought according to the United States Drought Monitor.
Drought that began over the summer and fall has only intensified with below-normal snowfall during the winter. Therefore, the dryness combined with breezy to windy conditions during the middle of next week will mean that any fires that start could spread quickly. In this part of the country, grass fires are of particular concern.
A second storm may occur slightly farther south later next week.
Both the first and second storm will also have a risk of severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to provide updates as details on each storm become more clear.
