Relentless storm train to hammer western US travel

Multiple rounds of soaking rain and mountain snow will put a dent in the drought across the Pacific Coast states through the end of 2022, but the storms could also contribute to regional and perhaps more nationwide travel woes.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A moisture-packed storm will slam into the West Coast, unleashing heavy rain and mountain snow from Washington to California.

As storms continue to roll in from the Pacific, each will bring a dose of low-elevation rain, mountain snow and strong winds that may not only further strain holiday travel but also lead to other weather-related problems into the start of 2023, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Following the storm affecting the Pacific coast states Tuesday, at least three additional storms are lining up over the Pacific and are on a path toward the region through New Year's Day.

A storm that was affecting much of the western United States on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, contained an atmospheric river that extended from north of Hawaii to portions of Central California. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

The cumulative effect of four storms in seven days will likely bring 3-4 inches of rain to San Francisco and 2-3 inches of rain to Sacramento, California. Even around Los Angeles and perhaps as far south as San Diego, and as far north as Seattle and as far inland as Phoenix, there is the potential for 1-2 inches of rain to fall through New Year's Day. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches of rain is possible from the storms into Sunday.

Through New Year's Day, rain, as well as snow, over the interior West can go a long way toward easing the widespread, long-term drought conditions. Not only will moisture be squeezed out along the coast and over the mountain ranges, but a significant amount of snow will fall on the Colorado River basin. Lake Mead, along the Colorado River, at the Hoover Dam reached historically low levels this past summer at 1,041 feet. Levels this week at the dam are hovering near 1,044 feet. There are hopes that ample snow this winter may help boost levels for Lake Mead and other waterways during the spring thaw.

Conditions from the Rockies to the Pacific coast range from abnormally dry to exceptional drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Some of the worst long-term drought conditions in the entire West were located over California's San Joaquin Valley.

While the long-term drought benefits from the storm train could be substantial for the Western states, problems in the short term from flooding, debris flows and avalanches may pose some risk to lives and property at the local level.

"Most of the problems from the storms, especially from the storm that started the week and the one coming for the holiday weekend, will be associated with wet conditions and ponding slowing travel on the highways," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

People on the roads from western Washington to western Oregon and much of California and Arizona will need to allow some extra time for their commute due to the rain and poor visibility at times through the holiday weekend.

In some cases, however, rounds of heavy rain can lead to flash flooding in urban areas, as well as on secondary roads over the countryside. Debris flows are possible in recent burn scar locations.

The rainy episodes along with fog and locally gusty winds can lead to some airline delays at the major hubs from Seattle to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Even though the storm train will be much less impactful when compared to the massive pre-Christmas storm and severe cold wave that followed, some ripple-effect delays stemming from the West Coast are possible through New Year's Day.

Warmer conditions in the eastern two-thirds of the nation moving forward into New Year's Day will tremendously help with airline travel across the U.S. overall, but there may still be some weather-related issues. The storm moving over the western U.S. on Monday and Tuesday will transition to a large area of rain over the eastern U.S. into the start of the weekend. Mild and moist conditions could also lead to areas of fog east of the Rockies, which can be almost as disruptive as a massive snowstorm should fog focus at one or more of the major Eastern hubs.

Since freezing levels will be somewhat higher than average for late December and early January for most of the storms, some of the snow at intermediate elevations can melt quickly, when combined with the rain. This can lead to flooding and rushing water along some of the short-run rivers that extend across the western slopes of the Cascades, Siskiyous and Sierra Nevada, Zehr said.

Any time there is a combination of fluctuating temperatures, shifting snow levels and gusty winds, like there will be with the storm train into early January, the snowpack over the high country can shift. Where that snow cover breaks loose, avalanches can occur, Zerh explained.

In the mountains, including the passes in the Sierra Nevada and Cascades, motorists should be prepared for strong wind gusts, fog, and episodes of heavy rain and snow.

"Snow levels were fairly high, near 7,500 feet on average, in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday morning, but may dip to around 5,000 feet by early Wednesday," Zehr said. The brief cold press behind Tuesday's storm could lead to icy conditions over Donner Pass, California, later Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

With two weak storms forecast to seep in on Thursday and Friday, snow levels may rise enough for rain or a rain/snow mix to fall at pass level on Interstate 80 in California, but some slushy travel is still likely.

As a larger storm swings in this weekend, snow levels may climb to above Donner Pass for a time on Saturday, but they are likely to plummet from Saturday night to early New Year's Day. That can lead to several inches of snow with clogged roads as the storm pushes inland.

"The storms from Thursday to Sunday have the potential to unload a general 2-4 feet of snow on the high country of the Sierra Nevada, with locally higher amounts," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

"Freezing levels are likely to remain too high to bring accumulating snow over the Southern California passes through New Year's Day," Anderson added.

Meanwhile, 1,000 miles farther north, temperatures will fluctuate but will be a few degrees Fahrenheit lower throughout the storm train into this weekend for the Washington and Oregon cascades. This means that more snow is likely for longer periods of time during the storms over the passes. Motorists should be prepared for substantial delays over Snoqualmie Pass (I-90).

