Rain, snow to storm the West Coast early week
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 13, 2021 12:44 PM EST
A surge of moisture tracking across the Southwest on March 11 brought precipitation across the area in different forms, including snow and hail for some who haven't seen it in years.
Another round of stormy weather is set to push across the West Coast through early week, before more tranquil weather returns.
The month of March began with stormy weather, delivering mountain snow, heavy rain and hail that coated the streets across parts of California.
By the end of the weekend, yet another storm is poised to impact the Pacific West Coast.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Wet weather is likely to move in and dampen outdoor plans in the afternoon on Sunday from the Olympic Peninsula in northwestern Washington to the northwest coast of California. Through Sunday night, rain and mountain snow will continue to push inland.
The heaviest rain is likely to follow the center of the storm, hugging the coasts of Oregon and Northwestern California, including cities like Eugene and Medford, Oregon, to Eureka, California. In these cities and other nearby communities, there may be pockets of 1-2 inches of rain by Monday afternoon.
Snow will be most likely in the higher elevations of the Washington and Oregon Cascades, as well as across the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California. Snow is also likely across some of the higher elevations in southeastern Oregon and Nevada.
While it is not expected to be as strong as the last storm, this storm is forecast to be strong enough to bring a dose of colder air with it.
"With colder air moving in with the storm, there will once again be the potential for some localized reports of hail," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Unlike the first storm, however, rainfall is likely to be less steady across southern parts of the San Joaquin Valley down to the L.A. Basin. In these areas, there may only be a quick bout of rain on Monday. Some snow may reach the higher elevations.
Rain is likely to cause some travel delays across Central and Southern California from Sunday night through Monday.
The positive to the stormy weather, of course, is that it will bring another round of wet weather to help alleviate the drought.
As of Thursday, almost 30 percent of the state of California was still in an extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
On Monday night and Tuesday, this storm is forecast to shift into the Rockies, delivering another round of snow to areas in Colorado and Wyoming being pummeled by snow this weekend.
But the eastward shift in the storm will bring drier conditions to the West Coast as well.
"Along with the drier conditions moving in for midweek, there will also be a surge of warmer air," said Douty.
Some chillier air will still linger at coastal locations. However, places like Sacramento, California, and Las Vegas can expect a 10-degree temperature jump from Monday to Thursday.
Despite the noticeable jump in temperature for most across California, Nevada and Oregon, these temperatures will be normal for mid- to late March.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Rain, snow to storm the West Coast early week
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 13, 2021 12:44 PM EST
A surge of moisture tracking across the Southwest on March 11 brought precipitation across the area in different forms, including snow and hail for some who haven't seen it in years.
Another round of stormy weather is set to push across the West Coast through early week, before more tranquil weather returns.
The month of March began with stormy weather, delivering mountain snow, heavy rain and hail that coated the streets across parts of California.
By the end of the weekend, yet another storm is poised to impact the Pacific West Coast.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Wet weather is likely to move in and dampen outdoor plans in the afternoon on Sunday from the Olympic Peninsula in northwestern Washington to the northwest coast of California. Through Sunday night, rain and mountain snow will continue to push inland.
The heaviest rain is likely to follow the center of the storm, hugging the coasts of Oregon and Northwestern California, including cities like Eugene and Medford, Oregon, to Eureka, California. In these cities and other nearby communities, there may be pockets of 1-2 inches of rain by Monday afternoon.
Snow will be most likely in the higher elevations of the Washington and Oregon Cascades, as well as across the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California. Snow is also likely across some of the higher elevations in southeastern Oregon and Nevada.
While it is not expected to be as strong as the last storm, this storm is forecast to be strong enough to bring a dose of colder air with it.
"With colder air moving in with the storm, there will once again be the potential for some localized reports of hail," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Unlike the first storm, however, rainfall is likely to be less steady across southern parts of the San Joaquin Valley down to the L.A. Basin. In these areas, there may only be a quick bout of rain on Monday. Some snow may reach the higher elevations.
Rain is likely to cause some travel delays across Central and Southern California from Sunday night through Monday.
The positive to the stormy weather, of course, is that it will bring another round of wet weather to help alleviate the drought.
As of Thursday, almost 30 percent of the state of California was still in an extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Related:
On Monday night and Tuesday, this storm is forecast to shift into the Rockies, delivering another round of snow to areas in Colorado and Wyoming being pummeled by snow this weekend.
But the eastward shift in the storm will bring drier conditions to the West Coast as well.
"Along with the drier conditions moving in for midweek, there will also be a surge of warmer air," said Douty.
Some chillier air will still linger at coastal locations. However, places like Sacramento, California, and Las Vegas can expect a 10-degree temperature jump from Monday to Thursday.
Despite the noticeable jump in temperature for most across California, Nevada and Oregon, these temperatures will be normal for mid- to late March.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo