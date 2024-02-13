Quick-moving storms to bring more snow to Midwest, Northeast this week

Colder air and quick-moving storms will cause rounds of snow to streak eastward across the Midwest and Northeast into this weekend.

Roads were covered in snow in Pennsylvania and New York City on Feb. 13 as a winter storm made its way through the Northeast.

A storm that dumped a foot or more of snow in parts of the Northeast Tuesday will mark a change to a weather pattern more typical of mid-February for the Northeast and much of the Midwest. An Alberta clipper will bring a small accumulation of snow to some areas missed by the East Coast storm from Wednesday to Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.

The colder pattern will allow many to enjoy some time on the ski slopes, as areas that have not picked up fresh, natural powder will be able to make snow during the coming nights. For others more sensitive to the cold or who may have gotten used to the balmy conditions of late, the pattern will be an uncomfortable change.

A dip in the jet stream will bring temperatures more typical of February's second and third weeks. For example, in New York City, historical average temperatures range from a low near 30 F to a high in the low 40s. Into Friday, low temperatures will range from the mid-20s to the low 30s, with highs from the mid-30s to the low 40s.

Farther to the west, in Chicago and Detroit, historical average temperatures range from a low in the lower 20s to a high in the mid-30s. Forecast temperatures for the balance of this week will be a bit above the historical average but significantly lower than a few days ago. Lows are forecast to range from the 20s to the low 30s, with highs from the low 30s to the mid-40s.

The snowfall in the Northeast will raise the risk of potentially dangerous freeze-ups.

In areas where natural melting occurs during the day, wet and slushy areas will freeze at night and may create thin sheets of ice. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution when traveling in areas that appear to be wet, as some surfaces may be icy. Many slip-and-fall incidents occur days after a snowstorm, according to forensics experts. The conditions may persist throughout the week, including areas where snow has been shoveled or plowed.

A pedestrian crosses a street during a winter snowstorm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Accompanying the more typical temperature pattern will be at least one storm with snow that travels along the northern tier of the United States into Thursday. The storm produced widely separated snow showers in Montana and Idaho Tuesday morning. As the system streaks eastward, it will gather some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and, to some extent, the open waters of the Great Lakes.

Accumulating snow with 1-6 inches will spread eastward from South Dakota and northern Nebraska Wednesday to Wisconsin and the northern tier of Illinois Wednesday night. Chicago will be on the southern edge of the snow with a wintry mix. Some of the northern suburbs of Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, may experience enough snow and slush to make roads slippery.

Farther to the east, similar conditions are likely in Detroit Thursday as accumulating snow falls on much of central and northern Michigan. Some roads in the region could become slushy and slippery, especially north and west of the Detroit metro area. A pocket of 3-6 inches of snow is most likely in the central part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

In the Northeast, no accumulating snow is anticipated from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City during Thursday night, but those in northern Pennsylvania, upstate New York and central and northern New England may have snow showers frequent enough to bring 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts. Parts of central and northern New York state may pick up a 3- to 6-inch snowfall.

A second storm will likely follow 24 to 36 hours later and may take a path farther to the south over the Plains, Midwest and Northeast.

Snowy and slippery travel may spread eastward for nearly 2,000 miles along Interstate 80 from the Rockies Thursday night to the central Appalachians by Saturday.

The air associated with and behind that second cross-country storm this weekend will be several degrees colder than conditions during much of this week.

