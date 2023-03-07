Quick-hitting snowstorm blankets Pennsylvania, reaches NYC

Part of the Northeast was briefly transformed into a winter wonderland on Monday night, including New York City which measured snow for just the fourth time this year.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Snow fell overnight in parts of Pennsylvania Monday into Tuesday, leading to slippery snow-covered roads for the morning commute on March 7.

A quick-hitting snowstorm transformed the sky in New York City and brought up to 9 inches of snow to some parts of Pennsylvania late Monday into the overnight hours. The wintry weather made for beautiful scenes from New York to Pennsylvania as people woke up Tuesday morning.

The snow picked up in intensity Monday night, creating low visibility across the New York City metro area. The view from the Statue of Liberty Earth Camera typically shows the harbor and the city's skyline, but in the early morning hours on Tuesday, neither the skyline nor harbor could be seen.

The intensity of the snow near #NYC has picked up over the last hour. Another view from Statue of Liberty courtesy of @EarthCam shows this well. Colder surfaces are likely seeing a light accum. The snow tapers off through the next 1-2 hours. No snow expected across E LI & CT. pic.twitter.com/9vY7UemxYh — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 7, 2023

Another video that was shared on Twitter early Tuesday morning showed large snowflakes falling in the West Village of New York City. As the flakes came down, they immediately melted on the pavement.

Despite the winterlike scenes that were reported across the city, not much snow was measured at New York City's official weather station in Central Park. As of 9 a.m. EST, New York City measured 0.1 of an inch of snow from this storm.

A narrow band of snow extending from western New York to New Jersey could be seen on AccuWeather's past-24-hour snowfall map.

It was the city's fourth-snowiest day of the season, but that might not be saying much as it's only the fourth day this season the city has measured snow. So far this winter, New York City has recorded 2.3 inches of snow, which is well below the historical average of 25.9 inches of snow at this point in the season.

Elsewhere, accumulations from this quick-hitting storm were confined to the south and west of New York City. Also a very narrow band of snow could be seen across portions of western New York, northern and central Pennsylvania and western and northern New Jersey.

The highest snowfall total came from Haneyville, Pennsylvania, in the northern part of the state, about 40 miles northeast of State College, where 9 inches of snow was recorded, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) snowfall reports. Coudersport, Pennsylvania, a town located northwest of Haneyville, also measured 9 inches of snow.

In New York, snowfall totals were highest in the western corner of the state. Jamestown, New York, located near the Pennsylvania-New York border, picked up 7.3 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals in New Jersey ranged from a dusting to 4 inches. The 4-inch measurement was recorded in Stanhope, New Jersey, a community located roughly an hour west of New York City.

Snow falls in Centre County, Pennsylvania, Monday night. Parts of the state got upwards of 9 inches of snow from a quick-hitting snowstorm. (AccuWeather)

The NWS office in New York City shared photos of snow sticking to the grass and trees in parts of New Jersey and western Long Island. In the photos, the roadways looked wet but remained snow-free.

As temperatures trend above freezing for the New York City metro area Tuesday, any snow accumulations will likely melt away.

For those missing out on the winter weather this year, the chances aren't over yet. AccuWeather forecasters are watching the potential for a major winter storm to bring accumulating snow to the Northeast next week, including cities along the Interstate 95 corridor.

